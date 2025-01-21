Bihar: Presiding Officers’ Conference Concludes In Patna

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Jan 21 (IANS) The 85th of Presiding Officers of Indian Legislative Bodies concluded on Tuesday after a two-day session held in the Bihar Legislature in Patna.

Several prominent dignitaries attended the conference including Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh, Bihar Legislative Council Chairman Awadhesh Narayan Singh, Bihar Legislative Assembly Speaker Nand Kishore Yadav, and Deputy Chief Samrat Choudhary, among others.

During the conference, they paid an emotional tribute to the framers of the Constitution, acknowledging its invaluable contributions to the nation. The presiding officers expressed their gratitude for the Constitution as a sacred document that upholds democratic values and promotes the collective public welfare.

On the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution, the presiding officers collectively reaffirmed their faith in its principles. They resolved to conduct the proceedings of their respective legislative houses in alignment with the ideals and values enshrined in the Constitution.

Lok Sabha Speaker emphasised the need for uninterrupted and systematic discussions and debates in legislative bodies.

“This commitment was aimed at fostering an environment conducive to meaningful dialogue on legislative and policy issues, thereby serving the public interest,” he said.

"A significant resolution was passed to spread constitutional values across various sections of society. The presiding officers agreed to launch a campaign to promote these values through Panchayati Raj institutions, urban bodies, cooperative institutions, educational institutions, and other community platforms," Birla said.

The goal is to deepen and solidify the foundation of constitutional principles, strengthening India's democratic system based on public participation.

Recognising the importance of modern technology, the conference reiterated its commitment to adopting digital technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI).

This initiative aims to make legislative institutions more efficient, transparent, and effective in delivering services to the people of the country.

The conference resolved to uphold the values of the Constitution while enhancing the functioning of legislative bodies to meet contemporary challenges.

By promoting systematic debates, leveraging technology, and spreading constitutional awareness, the presiding officers aim to create a governance system rooted in robust public participation and democratic values.

The 85th Conference of Presiding Officers was hosted in the historic city of Patna for the third time, marking a significant occasion for Bihar's legislative institutions.

The central theme of this year's conference was the 75th anniversary of the constitution and the contribution of parliament and state legislative bodies in strengthening constitutional values.