New Munchkin Books Series Featuring Tales From The Wizard Of Oz Announced

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Ernst became inspired to become a storyteller after meeting Maren. The series was conceived out of their discussions. Ernst published his first book three years ago and the second book of the series was released this fall.

Readers will learn how Dorothy's house landed on the Wicked Witch of the East, the Good Witch of the South, the real Wizard of 0z and a Warlock, the brother of the evil witches, and of some Munchkin teenagers that take a deadly journey.

"There is an endless fascination with the Wizard of Oz, particularly the plight of the Munchkins," says Ernst. "Now, for the first time, their story can be told, as envisioned by an original Munchkin."

About Book 1: Untold Story: From Lollipop Kid To Munchkin King

This is a story about how the Lollipop Kid and his fellow Munchkins saved Munchkin land from the Evil Witches brother the Warlock after Dorothy had gone home and they had to deal with the aftermath. The story takes you on an adventure with some new characters and shows the meaning of true heroism. A fascinating story about the Lollipop Kid and his friends adventure to save Munchkin land. Along the way 5 Munchkins come across several mystical creatures. Some mystical creatures become friends, but others are out to destroy the Munchkins and Munchkin land. Follow along for some great adventures with many twists and turns.

About Book 2: Munchkin's Tale Of The Lollipop King

This is a tale of how Dorothy ended up landing on the Wicked Witch of the East. Prior to Dorothy's arrival 3 munchkin boys set out to destroy the Wicked Witches. Along the way to accomplish their goals, they met some interesting characters. Join us for an adventure into Munchkin Land and a battle between good and evil

Contact the author at [email protected]

Order books at

SOURCE MUNCHKINS LOLLIPOP CLUB