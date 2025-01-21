Brazil Iron Ore Mining Market To 2030, With Coverage Of Vale, Companhia Siderurgica Nacional And Anglo American

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Brazil Iron Ore to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides a comprehensive coverage on Brazil's iron ore mining industry. It provides historical and forecast data on iron ore production, reserves by country, and world iron ore prices. The report also includes the country's macroeconomic performance including nominal and real GDP and mining revenues, demand drivers section providing information on factors that are affecting Brazil's iron ore such as demand from end use sectors including steel and construction industries. It further profiles major iron ore producers, information on the major active, planned and exploration projects.

Market Highlights



Following a strong growth of 6.1% in 2023, Brazil's iron ore mine production is projected to continue its upward trajectory, reaching 436.1 million tonnes (Mt) in 2024.

Vale, Brazil's largest iron ore producer, has been instrumental in driving the country's production growth. The company's strong performance at mines such as S11D and Vargem Grande contributed significantly to the 4.1% increase in the company's iron ore output during the first half of 2024 Moreover, Vale's ambitious expansion plans, including the target of producing 340-360Mt by 2026, position it for continued growth in the coming years. Beyond Vale, other companies are also contributing to Brazil's iron ore production. The planned commencement of Horizonte Minerals' Araguaia project and the expansion of CSN Mineracao's capacity are expected to further boost the country's output.

The report contains an overview of the Brazil iron ore mining industry including key demand driving factors affecting the Brazil iron ore mining industry. It provides detailed information on reserves, reserves by country, production, competitive landscape, major operating mines, major exploration, and development projects.

Company Coverage:



Vale

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional Anglo American

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Macroeconomic performance

Iron ore reserves

Iron ore production

Production by company

Iron ore prices

Competitive landscape

Major active mines

Major development projects

Major exploration projects

Demand and trade Brazil Mining taxes and royalties

