Brazil Iron Ore Mining Market To 2030, With Coverage Of Vale, Companhia Siderurgica Nacional And Anglo American
1/21/2025 8:31:49 AM
The report provides a comprehensive coverage on Brazil's iron ore mining industry.
The report provides a comprehensive coverage on Brazil's iron ore mining industry. It provides historical and forecast data on iron ore production, reserves by country, and world iron ore prices. The report also includes the country's macroeconomic performance including nominal GDP and real GDP and mining revenues, demand drivers section providing information on factors that are affecting Brazil's iron ore industry such as demand from end use sectors including steel and construction industries. It further profiles major iron ore producers, information on the major active, planned and exploration projects.
Market Highlights
Following a strong growth of 6.1% in 2023, Brazil's iron ore mine production is projected to continue its upward trajectory, reaching 436.1 million tonnes (Mt) in 2024. Vale, Brazil's largest iron ore producer, has been instrumental in driving the country's production growth. The company's strong performance at mines such as S11D and Vargem Grande contributed significantly to the 4.1% increase in the company's iron ore output during the first half of 2024 Moreover, Vale's ambitious expansion plans, including the target of producing 340-360Mt by 2026, position it for continued growth in the coming years. Beyond Vale, other companies are also contributing to Brazil's iron ore production. The planned commencement of Horizonte Minerals' Araguaia project and the expansion of CSN Mineracao's capacity are expected to further boost the country's output.
The report contains an overview of the Brazil iron ore mining industry including key demand driving factors affecting the Brazil iron ore mining industry. It provides detailed information on reserves, reserves by country, production, competitive landscape, major operating mines, major exploration, and development projects.
To gain an understanding of the Brazilian Iron ore mining industry, relevant driving factors To understand historical and forecast trend on Brazilian Iron ore production To identify key players in the Brazilian Iron ore mining industry To identify major active, exploration and development projects in Brazil
Company Coverage:
Vale Companhia Siderurgica Nacional Anglo American
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary Macroeconomic performance Iron ore reserves Iron ore production Production by company Iron ore prices Competitive landscape Major active mines Major development projects Major exploration projects Demand and trade Brazil Mining taxes and royalties
