Increasing complexity of semiconductor devices and rising adoption of advanced technologies like AI and IoT are driving demand for teardown services. Austin, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Size & Growth Insights: According to the SNS Insider,"The Semiconductor Teardown Services Market Size was valued at USD 1.37 Billion in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 2.60 Billion by 2032, and grow at a CAGR of 7.37% over the forecast period 2024-2032." Semiconductor Teardown Services Market Accelerates Amid Rising Demand for Competitive Intelligence The Semiconductor Teardown Services Market is set for robust growth in 2024, driven by the increasing need for competitive intelligence and insights into complex semiconductor designs. Despite a 3% decline in overall semiconductor sales in 2023 (excluding memory), the sector thrives as companies navigate a rapidly evolving landscape. The booming generative AI chip market, projected to surpass USD 50 billion in 2024, underscores the importance of teardown services for analyzing chip design, manufacturing, and component sourcing. Recovery in PC and smartphone sales, expected to grow by 4% in 2024, highlights renewed demand in key end markets, including data center chips, which accounted for 56% of semiconductor sales in 2022. High inventories and declining fab utilization rates further amplify the need for efficient sourcing and manufacturing strategies, making teardown services indispensable. Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Benchmark Mineral Intelligence (Teardown and Recycling Analysis for EV Batteries)

Amadeus Capital Partners (Semiconductor Device Reverse Engineering)

Jabil (Product Development, Teardown Services for Electronic Components)

Keysight Technologies (Semiconductor Device Testing, Reverse Engineering)

Microchip Technology (Microcontroller, Semiconductor Teardowns and Analysis)

Broadcom (Networking, Storage Semiconductors Teardowns)

Texas Instruments (Semiconductor Component Analysis and Reverse Engineering)

Xilinx (FPGA Device Teardowns and Reverse Engineering for AI/ML Applications)

BELFOR USA Group Inc. (Disaster Recovery, Teardown Services)

Chip One Stop, Inc. (Electronic Component Supply and Analysis)

Copperpod IP (Semiconductor IP Services and Analysis)

Fictiv Inc. (Rapid Prototyping, Teardown Services)

iFixit (Device Teardowns and Repair Solutions)

Informa Tech Holdings LLC (Technology Research and Teardown Services)

Insight Analytical Labs (Material Testing, Reverse Engineering)

Integrated Equipment Services Inc . (Electronics Equipment, Teardown Services)

Knometa Research Corp. (Semiconductor and Electronic Device Analysis)

Lumenci (3D Printing and Teardown Services)

Marvell Semiconductor (Networking Semiconductor Teardowns)

NanoPhysics B.V. (Nanoelectronics and Teardown Analysis)

Nebula 3D Services (3D Scanning and Teardown Services)

PennEngineering (Electronics Teardowns and Components Testing)

Power Products International Ltd. (Semiconductor Device Testing and Analysis)

Prescient Technologies (Semiconductor Reverse Engineering and IP Analysis)

Prestige Technology (S) Pte. Ltd. (Electronics Teardown and Analysis)

PSI Semicon Services, Inc. (Semiconductor Testing and Teardown Services)

RASCO Automotive Systems Private Limited (Automotive Electronics Teardowns)

Sofeast Limited (Electronics Teardowns, Reverse Engineering)

Symmetry Electronics by Exponential Technology Group (Electronic Components and Teardowns)

TechPats (IP and Reverse Engineering Services for Semiconductors) Tektronix, Inc. (Semiconductor Testing, Reverse Engineering, and Teardowns) Semiconductor Teardown Services Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 1.37 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 2.60 Billion CAGR CAGR of 7.37% From 2024 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation . By Method (Force Flow Diagrams, Measurement & Experimentation, Subtract & Operate Procedure)

. By Device Type (Cameras, Earphones, LEDs, Microphones, Smart Doors & Locks, Smartphones & Laptops, Televisions, Wearables)

. By Application (Circuit Extraction & Reverse Engineering, Competitive Intelligence Analysis, Counterfeit screening Database, Semiconductor Patent Identification

. By End-User (Automotive, Building & Construction, Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, IT & Telecommunications) Key Drivers . Technological Advancements Driving Growth in the Semiconductor Teardown Services Market.

Semiconductor Teardown Services Market in 2023: Force Flow Method and Circuit Extraction Lead the Way in Innovation and Optimization

By Method

In 2023, the Force Flow (Energy Flow Field) method dominated the Semiconductor Teardown Services Market with a 46% revenue share. This method analyzes energy flow within semiconductor devices, providing critical insights into performance and inefficiencies. By mapping energy dynamics, it enhances understanding of functional integrity, aiding in design optimization and performance improvement. Widely used for advanced devices like microprocessors and power chips in automotive, consumer electronics, and telecommunications, its dominance is driven by the rising demand for energy-efficient solutions. Additionally, its ability to identify vulnerabilities makes it an essential tool in the semiconductor teardown process.

By Application

In 2023, the Circuit Extraction & Reverse Engineering segment accounted for approximately 41% of revenue in the Semiconductor Teardown Services Market. This process involves disassembling semiconductor devices to extract circuit designs and functionalities, aiding in technology replication, innovation, and intellectual property protection. It is crucial for analyzing chip architecture and performance, particularly in the development of next-generation technologies. Widely utilized in consumer electronics, automotive, and telecommunications sectors, this segment supports continuous innovation and optimization. Its growth is fueled by increasing demand for high-performance chips, the complexity of modern designs, and the need to address intellectual property risks through competitive insights.

North America Leads, Asia-Pacific Emerges as Fastest-Growing Region in Semiconductor Teardown Services Market

In 2023, North America held the largest share of the Semiconductor Teardown Services Market, accounting for around 39% of the revenue. This dominance is largely driven by the U.S., home to leading semiconductor manufacturers like Intel, AMD, and NVIDIA, as well as tech giants such as Apple and Google. Government initiatives like the CHIPS Act further stimulate demand for teardown services.

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region from 2024 to 2032, fueled by the expanding semiconductor manufacturing base in China, South Korea, Japan, and Taiwan. The demand for teardown services is driven by advancements in AI, automotive, 5G, and IoT technologies, along with governmental pushes for self-reliance in semiconductor production.

Recent Development



February 2024 - Samsung SSD 990 EVO: Major Update to Firmware Improves Performance A recent firmware update for the Samsung SSD 990 EVO, released in February 2024, has optimized the drive's sequential write speeds, addressing previously noted performance gaps and enhancing overall efficiency, solidifying its position as a top contender in the mainstream SSD market. 13 September 2024 - Apple Vision Pro Teardown Reveals Key Component Upgrades The recent teardown of the Apple Vision Pro by TechInsights reveals significant advancements in its components, including an upgraded proprietary applications processor and enhanced display driver, aimed at improving the mixed reality experience. These upgrades underscore Apple's commitment to positioning the Vision Pro as a leading device in both consumer and professional AR markets.

Access More Research Insights of Semiconductor Teardown Services Market Growth & Outlook Report 2024-2032@

