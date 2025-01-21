Azerbaijani President Met With Group Chairman And Chief Executive Officer Of DP World In Davos
Date
1/21/2025 8:11:07 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
On January 21, Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan, met with Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and
Chief Executive Officer of DP World, at the latter's request in
Davos, Azernews reports.
MENAFN21012025000195011045ID1109112886
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.