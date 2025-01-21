Azerbaijani President Met With Group Chairman And Chief Executive Officer Of DP World In Davos

( MENAFN - AzerNews) On January 21, Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, met with Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of DP World, at the latter's request in Davos, Azernews reports.

