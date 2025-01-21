Console Connect Collaborates With Connectbase To Enhance Naas Capabilities

BOSTON, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Console Connect , PCCW Global's on-demand and automated for intelligent data movement, announced today its collaboration with Connectbase, the global ecosystem for buying and selling connectivity.

This strategic initiative expands Console Connect's presence across the global connectivity marketplace as a leading network-as-a-service (NaaS) provider while enhancing Connectbase's capabilities in providing high-performance networking solutions.

It brings Console Connect's comprehensive suite of connectivity services, including Layer 2, Layer 3 and IP transit, to the Connectbase ecosystem, simplifying solutions for businesses building and navigating complex cloud environments.

For enterprises seeking seamless hybrid and multi-cloud networking, Console Connect offers dedicated, on-demand access to over 1,000 cloud and data centre locations worldwide from edge devices or company premises.

As a platform provider, Console Connect is uniquely positioned alongside PCCW Global's private network infrastructure to deliver assured quality of service, enhancing network speed, security and flexibility through a single access port.

Michael Glynn, SVP of Digital Automated Innovation at PCCW Global, said, "We are delighted to bring our extensive range of on-demand connectivity services to Connectbase's rich ecosystem, improving the efficiency, scalability and agility of data movement for enterprises while expanding their reach to strategic locations worldwide."

Ben Edmond, CEO and founder of Connectbase, said, "We are excited to welcome Console Connect to our ecosystem. Their innovative NaaS platform and commitment to simplifying enterprise connectivity align perfectly with our mission. This partnership will significantly enhance our platform's capabilities, offering our users more flexible and efficient ways to manage their global connectivity needs."

About PCCW Global

PCCW Global is a leading international communications service provider, offering the latest mobility, voice and data solutions to multinational enterprises, telecommunications partners, cloud and application service providers. With a network footprint reaching over 3,000 cities in 160+ countries across five continents, our truly global coverage combined with local on-the-ground knowledge has helped us build best-in-class global connections linking Africa, the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe and the Middle East. Our network supports a portfolio of integrated communications services including connectivity, applications, and tailored solutions integrated and orchestrated by the Console Connect on-demand digital Software Defined Interconnection® platform, one of the first global platforms to fully automate switching and routing of all communications for seamless interconnection.

About Console Connect

Console Connect is PCCW Global's on-demand platform, API community and automated network for intelligent data movement. The platform helps businesses easily, quickly and securely connect and move their data between clouds, data centres, office locations, apps, devices and more, whenever and to wherever they need it most to add value.

About Connectbase

Connectbase is the global ecosystem for buying and selling connectivity. Designed to streamline interactions between buyers and sellers across the globe, Connectbase offers a dynamic and comprehensive ecosystem for all connectivity stakeholders. The Connected World platform serves over 400 providers globally, profiling 2.7 billion locations across more than 150 countries. Visit Connectbase at connectbase and follow us on LinkedIn at linkedin/company/connectbase-us/ .