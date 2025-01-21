Clearlight®, Perspire Sauna Studio And Higherdose To Support Firefighters In California With Donated Infrared Sauna Sessions And Sauna Blankets

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Leading Wellness Partners Bring Detoxifying Power of Infrared Therapy To First Responders

Berkeley, California, USA, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In support of our heroes on the frontlines and in response to the devastating wildfires in Southern California, Clearlight®, the leader in infrared saunas and a pioneer in innovative health, Perspire Sauna Studio , the country's largest full-spectrum infrared (IR) and red-light (RL) sauna therapy franchise, and HigherDOSE , the innovative at-home wellness technology brand, are providing much-needed wellness support to first responders battling the blazes. Through a donation of infrared sauna sessions and refurbished infrared sauna blankets, these leading wellness companies are expanding their long-standing partnerships to provide assistance to men and women currently fighting the fires.

Infrared saunas and blankets, which people report to be helpful in reducing stress, may play a critical role in helping firefighters who are exposed to harmful chemicals and toxins while fighting the wildfires. Infrared sessions support the body's natural healing process by helping to rid itself of accumulated toxins.

“Firefighters face incredible physical and mental strain, especially during these unprecedented California wildfires. The chemicals and dangerous toxicants absorbed by their bodies pose a serious risk to their health and long-term well-being,” said Dr. Raleigh Duncan, founder and CEO at Clearlight.“We're honored to support firefighters and hope they will find healing, restoration and recovery through the infrared sessions.”

The goal of this effort is to ensure that firefighters in the hardest-hit areas have easy access to recovery.



Perspire Sauna Studio and Clearlight are providing access to sauna sessions in the proprietary infrared saunas designed by Clearlight at various Perspire locations throughout California.

One free session will be available to eligible firefighters to ensure they get the full detox benefits of infrared therapy. HigherDOSE will donate 50 of their infrared sauna blankets, developed in partnership with Clearlight, to provide those battling the fires with the detoxifying benefits of an infrared sauna in the portable blankets.

”We've seen firsthand how infrared sessions can help firefighters manage the physical demands of their work, and we're proud to collaborate with Clearlight and HigherDOSE on this initiative,” said Perspire Sauna Studio Founder and CEO Lee Braun. “With fires still raging, this is a moment for our companies to step up together and show the support our firefighters deserve. The wellness of our SoCal community is our priority, and this effort is a natural fit for us.”

“We're deeply honored to partner with Perspire Sauna Studio and Clearlight to help heal our heroes. Firefighters put their lives on the line for our safety, and providing them with the restorative power of infrared therapy is a small but meaningful way to support their recovery after the immense challenges of the LA fires,” said Lauren Berlingeri, Co-Founder and Co-CEO, HigherDOSE.

Dr. Raleigh added:“Clearlight, Perspire and HigherDose are committed to supporting firefighters, not just during this current time of crisis, but as part of an ongoing effort to ensure their overall, long-term health.”

The trio of wellness brands are working on a number of initiatives that support individual firefighters, crews, retrofitting fire stations and conducting scientific research for their long term wellness. UCSF is currently using the Clearlight Curve® Far Infrared Sauna Dome to study whether infrared heating can promote the detoxification of endocrine-disrupting chemicals, heavy metals, and mycotoxins. Perspire has previously donated infrared sauna units to fire halls in both Orange County, California and Florida to aid in recovery. HigherDOSE has previously donated infrared sauna blankets to NYFD. Clearlight and HigherDOSE also offer special pricing for first responders and those who go the extra mile in their jobs via the ID.me program. Visit: Clearlight's First Responder ID.ME program and HigherDOSE ID.ME page .

The team effort by Clearlight, Perspire and HigherDose comes at a time when local and California state officials, including Governor Gavin Newsom, have been present on the ground and vocal in their support of emergency responders, with plans for long-term recovery efforts.

For more information on the effort click her and follow @clearlightsaunas , @perspiresaunastudio and @higherdose

About Clearlight®

Founded by a Chiropractic Physician, Dr. Raleigh Duncan, Clearlight is the industry leader in infrared sauna technology and a pioneer in innovative health and wellness solutions for more than 27 years. Clearlight was the first company to develop Carbon/Ceramic infrared heaters capable of delivering a deeper, more penetrating infrared wavelength, while also offering the lowest EMF (electromagnetic fields) and EF (extremely low frequency) available on the market. Dr. Duncan is widely considered one of the early pioneers in infrared sauna technologies and has patents/patents-pending for much of the technology Clearlight uses. The Berkeley, CA-based company offers best-in-class wellness products for home and business use including: Infrared Saunas, Sanctuary Full Spectrum Saunas, Outdoor Saunas, Premier Infrared Saunas, award-winning and FDA approved Red Light Therapy-The PERSONAL Tower, The CORE Tower, and The FULL BODY Tower; award-winning HALO ONE Salt Therapy, AROMA ONE Aromatherapy Diffuser, The Curve® Sauna Dome, Amethyst Infrared PEMF Mat, and Custom Sauna Heater Kits (Build Your Own Sauna). For every sauna purchase, Clearlight plants two trees with The National Forest Foundation's Sapling Program-helping to plant more than 16,326 trees to date (numbers as of December 31, 2024). To learn more and/or enhance your existing Clearlight sauna experience, visit infraredsauna.com and . #clearlight #saunas #redlightherapy

About Perspire Sauna Studio

Perspire Sauna Studio is the fastest-growing infrared sauna and red-light therapy franchise in the U.S. The science-based, technology-driven wellness company provides guests a modern-day experience to a centuries-old practice through elevated infrared (IR) sauna and red-light therapy (RLT). The brand was established in 2010 by Founder & CEO Lee Braun, to expand into major markets throughout the U.S. and further instill its vision of making the infrared sauna experience accessible to all. The company has awarded over 200 franchise licenses, with over 70 open studios around the U.S.

About HigherDOSE

HigherDOSE's mission is to make supercharged self care and biohacking accessible to the masses through efficacious, portable wellness technology, tools and accessories. Since 2016, HigherDOSE Co-Founders and female biohackers, Katie Kaps and Lauren Berlingeri, have designed the next generation of cutting-edge wellness technology. HigherDOSE offers premium products inspired by the healing power of nature with science-backed Infrared, PEMF and Red Light therapies developed to boost longevity and vitality from the inside out. The DOSE in HigherDOSE signifies dopamine, oxytocin, serotonin and endorphins to ignite well-being through the recovery, relaxation, detoxification, healing, and glowing benefits of the award-winning product suite.

