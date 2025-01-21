TINT WORLD® NAMED AMONG THE TOP FRANCHISES IN ENTREPRENEUR MAGAZINE's FRANCHISE 500® RANKING

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "The Franchise 500 is more than a list. It's really a collection of life-changing opportunities, featuring strong and resilient brands that future franchisees will be proud to be a part of," says Jason Feifer, editor in chief of Entrepreneur magazine. "This year's honorees represent the bold ideas, operational excellence, and adaptability that make franchising a cornerstone of entrepreneurial success."

In Entrepreneur's continuing effort to best understand and evaluate the ever-changing franchise marketplace, the company's 46-year-old ranking formula continues to evolve as well. The editorial team researches and assesses several factors, including costs and fees, size and growth, support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. Each franchise is given a cumulative score based on an analysis of more than 150 data points, and the 500 franchises with the highest cumulative scores become the Franchise 500® in ranking order.

Over its 46 years in existence, the Franchise 500® has become both a dominant competitive measure for franchisors and a primary research tool for potential franchisees. Tint World's position on the ranking is a testament to its strength as a franchise opportunity.

"Being recognized for the 12th consecutive year on this prestigious list is a direct result of the dedication and hard work of our franchisees and the rest of the Tint World family," said Charles J. Bonfiglio, president and CEO of Tint World. "This accomplishment highlights our ongoing commitment to excellence and helping our franchise owners meet the needs of their customers in a discerning, high-demand market."

To view Tint World in the full ranking, visit . Results can also be seen in the January/February 2025 issue of Entrepreneur, available on newsstands January 14th.

About Tint World®

Founded in 1982, Tint World® Automotive Styling CentersTM is America's largest and fastest-growing automotive accessories and window tinting international franchise, specializing in window tinting, protective films, vehicle wraps, audio and electronics, security systems, car and truck accessories, wheels and tires, detailing and ceramic coating, and installation services.

Tint World® Mobile ServicesTM include marine, residential, and commercial window tinting films, solar films, decorative films, safety and security films, and protective ceramic coatings. Tint World® has locations in the United States, Canada, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, with master franchise opportunities available worldwide. To find out more, please visit or .

TINT WORLD® CONTACT:

Charles J. Bonfiglio, CEO

(888) 944-8648

[email protected]

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

(865) 977-1973

[email protected]

SOURCE Tint World