Mashreq Appoints Vivek Batra as the New Global Head Of Transaction Banking

(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick) Dubai, UAE - 21 January 2025: Mashreq, a leading financial institution in the MENA region, proudly announces the appointment of Vivek Batra as the new Global Head of Transaction Banking. In his role, Vivek will assume full responsibility for Global Transaction Banking across Mashreq Group, driving innovative strategies to solidify GTB’s position as a cornerstone of the Group’s overarching vision for growth and market leadership.

Vivek brings to his new role a wealth of experience in senior roles across the banking sector, including as Head of Transaction Banking for MUFG’s Asia GTB business, Global Sales Head for GTB at DBS. He has also acted as a Senior Adviser with BCG, helping banks deliver and execute their digital and transaction banking strategies.

Commenting on the appointment, Joel Van Dusen, Group Head of Corporate and Investment Banking at Mashreq, said: “We are proud to have Vivek join Mashreq as we begin 2025 with optimism and confidence for another successful year. Global Transaction Banking is a core element of our offering, influencing a number of our operations, and I am sure Vivek’s skill and expertise will have a major impact on driving growth and expansion across our markets.”

In his new role, Vivek will have a particular focus on commercializing the capabilities being delivered via the new Mashreq NEO CORP platform covering cash management, collections, documentary trade, and supply chain finance, as well as further developing the business in all international markets. He will also lead the push into new digital banking and industry ecosystems, leveraging the market-leading digital capabilities of Mashreq's new tech stack.

Tarek El Nahas, Group Head of International Banking at Mashreq, said: “We are delighted to welcome Vivek to Mashreq and look forward to seeing the impact he will no doubt have on our GTB operations. I am confident Vivek’s considerable experience will stand him in good stead as he takes the reins of such an integral department in our Group and wish him the best in his career with Mashreq.”

Vivek Batra added: “I am honored to join Mashreq and to work with some of the most respected professionals in the banking industry at a time of great opportunity and development. I see huge potential in the GTB sector in the coming years, and in Mashreq’s many markets, and am excited to contribute to the bank’s growth and development.”

Vivek holds a postgraduate Diploma in Management (MBA equivalent) from the Indian Institute of Management and a Bachelor of Commerce degree from St. Xavier’s College, Mumbai University.







