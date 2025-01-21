Palestinian President appears ready to engage with incoming U.S. administration under President Trump

(MENAFN) Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas appears ready to engage with the incoming U.S. administration under President Donald Trump, signaling a potential shift toward diplomacy. However, the question remains whether his legacy will be marked by achievements or whether he will be forced to revert to resistance as his primary strategy. During Trump’s first term, Palestinians largely viewed his policies as damaging, including the relocation of the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem, the cutting of U.S. funding to UNRWA, and the promotion of the "deal of the century," which they felt undermined their rights by offering only 70% of the West Bank for a Palestinian state. Trump’s backing of the Abraham Accords, which saw Arab states normalize relations with Israel before the resolution of the Palestinian issue, further alienated Palestinians.



However, following the 2024 U.S. election, Abbas and Fatah congratulated Trump, signaling a willingness to engage with his second administration. Through indirect channels, Abbas has indicated a readiness to resume negotiations with Israel, potentially using the "deal of the century" as a starting point. At 89 years old, Abbas appears to understand that time is running out for achieving Palestinian statehood, and he wants to leave behind a legacy of attempting a diplomatic solution, especially as the Israeli government may seek to annex parts of the West Bank and reoccupy Gaza. Abbas hopes the next Trump administration will offer opportunities that were unavailable in the past, especially in relation to agreements between Israel and Arab states like Saudi Arabia. While there were growing chances for such agreements during Trump’s first term, the ongoing conflict in Gaza may complicate efforts to move forward with full normalization between Israel and Arab nations without addressing Palestinian concerns. Abbas hopes that Trump will pressure Israel to offer concessions on the Palestinian issue to secure these regional agreements.



However, Abbas may be overestimating the Saudis' willingness to push for Palestinian progress, particularly given the shifting geopolitical dynamics in the Middle East. President-elect Trump and his foreign policy team have signaled continued support for Israel’s right-wing policies, including settlement expansion, annexation of West Bank land, and blocking aid to the Palestinian Authority, complicating Abbas’s hopes for meaningful change.

