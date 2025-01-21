HAWM Law's Alisia Adamson Profit, Esq., Shares Insights On Building And Growing A Legal Empire

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- HAWM Law is proud to announce that Attorney Alisia Adamson Profit, Esq., took part in an esteemed panel discussion titled“Building and Growing Your Empire – A Step-by-Step Guide to Launching and Expanding Your Law Practice.” The event was hosted by the Paul C. Perkins Bar Association on January 15, 2025, at the OCBA Center in Orlando, Florida.

Attorney joined a distinguished panel of legal entrepreneurs, including Lucie A. Robinson, Esq., Carlos Leach, Esq., and Terry Sanks, Esq., to share actionable insights for launching and scaling a successful law practice. Moderated by Brandon Sapp, Esq., the discussion covered strategies for navigating entrepreneurship, managing law firms, and achieving sustainable growth.

The discussion provided practical guidance for aspiring and established attorneys looking to elevate their careers and build sustainable legal practices.

Alisia Adamson Profit, Esq., brought her wealth of experience and unique perspective as a leader in family, immigration, and criminal law to the conversation. Known for her dedication to client advocacy and innovative approach to legal representation, Attorney Profit shared strategies that have contributed to her own success, inspiring others to pursue their entrepreneurial goals with confidence.

“It was an honor to share the stage with such accomplished legal professionals,” said Alisia Adamson Profit, Esq.“This event served as a valuable platform to empower others in the legal community to achieve their dreams of building impactful and successful law practices.”

The event, attended by members of the Paul C. Perkins Bar Association and the broader Central Florida legal community, was a testament to the importance of collaboration, mentorship, and shared knowledge in fostering professional growth.

About HAWM Law

HAWM Law has been proudly serving clients across Central Florida since 2010. Specializing in family law, immigration, and criminal defense, the firm is committed to providing personalized legal representation and advocating for justice when it matters most.

