UEFA Europa League: Galatasaray To Face FC Dynamo Kyiv

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Turkish Galatasaray FC will play its next match in the UEFA Europa League, Azernews reports.

Okan Buruk's team will face FC Dynamo Kyiv (Ukraine) in the 7th round.

The match, will take place at Rams Park in Turkiye on January 21 at 19:30 (Baku time).

The game will be refereed by Estonian referee Kristo Tover.

Galatasaray is in 6th place with 12 points after the 6th round. FC Dynamo Kyiv has placed 36.

The 2024–25 is the 70th season of Europe's premier club organised by UEFA and the 33rd season since it was rebranded from the European Champion Clubs' Cup to the UEFA Champions League.

This is the first season under a new format, where in the league phase each team plays eight games against different opponents, but all 36 teams are ranked in a joint group.

The final will be played on May 31, 2025, at Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

The winners of the 2024–25 UEFA Champions League will automatically qualify for the 2025–26 UEFA Champions League league phase, the 2025 FIFA Intercontinental Cup, the 2029 FIFA Club World Cup, and earn the right to play against the winners of the 2024–25 UEFA Europa League in the 2025 UEFA Super Cup.