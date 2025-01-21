UEFA Europa League: Galatasaray To Face FC Dynamo Kyiv
Date
1/21/2025 5:07:48 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova
Read more
Turkish Galatasaray FC will play its next match in the UEFA
Europa League, Azernews reports.
Okan Buruk's team will face FC Dynamo Kyiv (Ukraine) in the 7th
round.
The match, will take place at Rams Park in Turkiye on January 21
at 19:30 (Baku time).
The game will be refereed by Estonian referee Kristo Tover.
Galatasaray is in 6th place with 12 points after the 6th round.
FC Dynamo Kyiv has placed 36.
The 2024–25 UEFA Champions League is the 70th season of Europe's
premier club football tournament organised by UEFA and the 33rd
season since it was rebranded from the European Champion Clubs' Cup
to the UEFA Champions League.
This is the first season under a new format, where in the league
phase each team plays eight games against different opponents, but
all 36 teams are ranked in a joint group.
The final will be played on May 31, 2025, at Allianz Arena in
Munich, Germany.
The winners of the 2024–25 UEFA Champions League will
automatically qualify for the 2025–26 UEFA Champions League league
phase, the 2025 FIFA Intercontinental Cup, the 2029 FIFA Club World
Cup, and earn the right to play against the winners of the 2024–25
UEFA Europa League in the 2025 UEFA Super Cup.
MENAFN21012025000195011045ID1109112010
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.