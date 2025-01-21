Somnia Joins Forces With EMERGE Group To Revolutionize Web3 Gaming

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) New York City, US, 21st January 2025, ZEX PR WIRE , In a groundbreaking collaboration set to transform the web3 gaming landscape, Somnia, the fastest and most cost-efficient EVM Layer 1 blockchain ever, capable of processing over 400k TPS with sub-second finality and sub-cent transaction fees, has announced its partnership with the Singapore-based EMERGE Group. This partnership combines Somnia's advanced blockchain infrastructure with EMERGE's expertise in gaming and esports, paving the way for scalable, fully on-chain gaming experiences.

Uniting Forces for the Future of Gaming

EMERGE Group is a leader in the SEA gaming and esports industry, known for bridging brands and developers with notable gaming communities and innovative projects. Their deep expertise in IP management, game publishing, and commercialization solutions positions them as an invaluable partner in Somnia's mission to drive on-chain gaming adoption.

“EMERGE Group's understanding of the gaming ecosystem perfectly complements Somnia's technological capabilities. Together, we are setting the stage for a decentralized gaming future that empowers both developers and players,” said Somnia founder Paul Thomas.

Building the Gaming Ecosystem Together

As Somnia's official publishing partner, EMERGE Group will play a key role in identifying top-tier gaming projects and integrating them into the Somnia ecosystem. From due diligence to marketing, user acquisition, and powerful go-to-market strategies, the group will ensure developers joining Somnia have the tools and support they need to thrive.

This collaboration reinforces Somnia's mission to redefine blockchain gaming by enabling studios to create scalable, reactive games that match the performance and user experience of traditional platforms.

Why Somnia?

Somnia's blockchain infrastructure is uniquely designed to meet the demands of modern gaming, offering:



400k TPS for real-time, seamless gameplay.

Sub-second finality for instantaneous interactions.

Sub-cent fees that keep gaming accessible for developers and players alike. Reactive capabilities that allow games to dynamically respond to real-world and on-chain events.

With Somnia's exceptional performance, developers can focus on innovation while players enjoy immersive, fully on-chain gaming experiences.

About Somnia

Somnia is the fastest and most cost-effective EVM Layer-1 blockchain, capable of processing over 400,000 transactions per second (tps) with sub-second finality. Somnia's new multi-stream consensus technology achieves sub-second block certainty and higher transaction throughput. Sequential execution and compression algorithms effectively handle high-density scenarios, increasing the amount of data transferred between nodes by 10-20x.

The custom database IceDB achieves 70-100 nanosecond read/write times, reducing transaction costs to less than a penny. This makes Somnia an ideal platform for building large-scale, real-time applications in games, social, metaverse, finance, and other fields, serving millions of users, all on-chain, making EVM more efficient than ever before.

About EMERGE Group

Headquartered in Singapore, EMERGE Group focuses on developing viable and profitable commercialisation options for content creators, Intellectual Property rights holders, Advertising Inventories and brands in the SEA region.

With an established network of top esports teams and gaming influencers under its flag, EMERGE Group has also worked with multiple endemic and non-endemic brands to fulfill their business objectives.