Kharge Unveils Mahatma Gandhi Statue In Belagavi, Says Protection Of Constitution Our Responsibility

(MENAFN- IANS) Belagavi (Karnataka), Jan 21 (IANS) national President Mallikarjun Kharge, on Tuesday, unveiled a 25-ft statue of Mahatma Gandhi on the premises of the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Karnataka's Belagavi.

The event marked the centenary of the historic occasion when Mahatma Gandhi assumed the role of the Congress party Chairman and launched the Independence struggle against British rule.

Kharge inaugurated the statue in the presence of Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Chief Siddaramaiah, Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker U.T. Khader, Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti, National Organising Secretary K.C. Venugopal, Karnataka Congress In-Charge Randeep Singh Surjewala, and other dignitaries.

The statue, created by Arun Yogiraj, a renowned sculptor from Mysuru who also sculpted the Ram Lalla statue in Ayodhya, stands 37 ft high from the ground level and was made out of 20 tonnes of bronze.

Kharge praised the Congress-led Karnataka government, stating that the decision to install the statue brings honour to the state.“Mahatma Gandhiji brought Independence to the country. During the tenure of former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and Babasaheb B.R. Ambedkar, the Constitution came into existence,” he said.

“It is the responsibility of all of us to protect the Constitution. Without the Constitution, the country would face anarchy,” Kharge emphasized.

He added,“Recently, many leaders have been praising Mahatma Gandhi. His contributions, sacrifices, and work are commendable. In 1924, Mahatma Gandhi served as the National President of the Congress Party. It was the first and last time he held this position. He never accepted the role again after completing his tenure.”

Kharge highlighted the historical significance of Belagavi, stating,“Mahatma Gandhi gave slogans against untouchability and for nation-building. Belagavi has earned a place of respect in the country because it was here that Gandhi took charge as AICC President. This city is a source of national pride. I am grateful for the opportunity to inaugurate the statue.”

He also announced,“Priyanka Gandhi admired a portrait of Mahatma Gandhi standing with two children. I am planning to install a similar statue in Kalaburagi, my hometown.”

U.T. Khader, the Speaker of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, called the occasion historic.“This is an opportunity to remember the countless bravehearts who sacrificed their lives for the country. It is also a rare occasion to remind people of social justice, which is the cornerstone of our Constitution, and humanity. This day inspires us to build a harmonious and prosperous nation.”

He urged that the event should transform into a campaign to spread Mahatma Gandhi's ideals.“It is impossible to build a strong India while sidelining Gandhi's principles and ideologies. In this phase of our journey, central and state governments, as well as all citizens, must demonstrate their patriotism by abiding by the Constitution.”

He added,“Imbibing Gandhi's ideologies is the truest form of patriotism. Embracing the most marginalised in society with love was his ideal. We cannot even win over our children with hatred. With love, we can conquer the world -- this is Gandhi's message.”

Khader concluded by referencing the Ramayana, saying,“We need a son like Lord Ram, who renounces power; a wife like Sita, who stands by her husband; a brother like Lakshman, who supports his brother during difficult times; and people like Bharata, who await their brother's return. This was Mahatma Gandhi's vision of Ram Rajya.”

Finally, addressing Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, he said,“On behalf of the people of Karnataka, I wholeheartedly welcome you to this programme. You are a symbol of Nari Shakti, not only for Karnataka or India but for the entire globe. We wish you a bright and colourful future, madam.”