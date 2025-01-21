Avolta Debuts In Tunisia With New Contract For Fifteen Duty-Free Stores Across Five Airports
Date
1/21/2025 4:23:51 AM
|
Avolta AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Avolta debuts in Tunisia with new contract for fifteen duty-free stores across five airports
21.01.2025 / 06:29 CET/CEST
Avolta (AVOL: SIX) the leading global travel retail and F&B player, announces its entry into Tunisia, underlining its progress in expanding into diversified geographies within its Destination 2027 strategy. The new contract win sees openings across the majority of the country's airports, accounting for nearly 80% of the country's air traffic.
Set to offer a unique experience for passengers, the 15 new stores are tailored to the unique attributes and needs of each location offering the full range of duty-free categories, including perfumes & cosmetics, liquor, food & confectionery. Avolta's own concepts including Mind, Body & Soul and Haute Parfumerie will captivate travelers increasing demands for wellbeing products and bespoke fragrance experiences. The stores will be located across Tunis-Carthage International Airport, Djerba–Zarzis International Airport, Sfax-Thyna International Airport, Tozeur–Nefta International Airport and Tabarka–Aïn Draham International Airport.
“With Tunisia, we are entering one of the most important duty-free markets in Africa while building our presence in the main tourist destinations bordering the Mediterranean Sea,” commented Luis Marin, President & CEO of Avolta's Europe, Middle East & Africa Region.“In line with our Destination 2027 strategy, we are further diversifying our geographical presence and continuing with our priority to execute and run stores that share the DNA of the airports and cities they represent, to include digitalization and new technology as much as possible. We are committed to bringing together international concepts with local flavors and specialties, delivering a strong sense of place. We thank our partners at Tunisian Civil Aviation and Airports Authority for their trust and look forward to our continued collaboration.”
The Tunisian Civil Aviation and Airports Authority (OACA) noted:“We are proud to have partnered with the leading global travel experience player Avolta to improve the travel experience for millions of passengers, offering unmatched service and convenience. We look forward to further supporting their expansion in the country.”
For further information:
CONTACT
| Rebecca McClellan
| Cathy Jongens
|
|
| Global Head
Investor Relations
| Director Corporate
Communications
| Phone : +44 7543 800 405
| Phone : +31 6 28 19 88 28
| ...
| ...
|
|
End of Media Release
| Language:
| English
| Company:
| Avolta AG
|
| Brunngässlein 12
|
| 4010 Basel
|
| Switzerland
| Phone:
| +41612664444
| E-mail:
| ...
| Internet:
|
| ISIN:
| CH0023405456
| Listed:
| SIX Swiss Exchange
| EQS News ID:
| 2071257
|
| End of News
| EQS News Service
MENAFN21012025004691010666ID1109111675
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.