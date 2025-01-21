Amphenol pioneers Innovation: Launches two Made-in-India Tech Solutions at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, January 20, 2025: Amphenol, a world leader in interconnect solutions for Communications, Mobile Consumer Products, RF, Optical, Broadband and Commercial electronics markets, today ushered into the next era of sustainable technology solutions with the launch of DuraSwap™ Concentric Connectors and Type 6 Charging Gun solution designed and manufactured in India at the country’s premier battery technology showcase, the Bharat Battery Show 2025 organized under the aegis of Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.



The launch ceremony was graced by Dr Mrs. Anita Gupta, Head of Scientific Divisions (HOD), DST; Mr. Suresh Babu, Scientist E / Director, DST; and Mr. Tony Peter Paul, Global Product Marketing Manager, E-Mobility, Amphenol, along with the leadership team and other dignitaries. The innovations unveiled align with Amphenol’s commitment to bolstering India’s e-mobility ecosystem, with a strong focus on two- and three-wheeler applications.



Driving EV Growth with Innovation

In a quest to redefine the future of India’s EV infrastructure, the revolution in electronics continues to accelerate, with new innovations creating exciting growth opportunities for Amphenol across each diversified end markets. As a pioneer in connectivity solutions, Amphenol remains focused on expanding its growth opportunities through a deep commitment to developing enabling technologies for customers across our served markets, an ongoing strategy of market and geographic diversification as well as an active and successful acquisition program.



Commenting on the unveil, Mr. Tony Peter Paul, Global Product Marketing Manager, E-Mobility, Amphenol said, “We are thrilled to introduce the DuraSwap™ Concentric Connectors and Type 6 Charging Gun solution, both developed and manufactured in India. These products represent our dedication to innovation and our commitment to supporting the growth of electric vehicle infrastructure globally. By leveraging our advanced engineering capabilities and understanding of local market needs, we aim to provide solutions that drive the adoption of sustainable mobility in India."



The products, designed to enhance India’s EV infrastructure, were launched alongside Amphenol’s other cutting-edge solutions, including DuraEV™, EnergyKlip™ Solutions, Multi-Trak™, PwrBlade® Connector and Cable Assemblies, BarKlip® Solutions, Minitek® Power, Compact Combo Connectors.



Type 6 Charging Gun and Inlet: Streamlining EV Charging, One Plug at a Time

The Type 6 Charging Gun and Inlet, also called the LEV Charging Connectors and Inlet is design compliant with IEC 62196-6/IS17017-2-6 standard with 2 power and 5 signal configurations. This connector can carry a continuous current up to 100A with 10,000 mating cycles. This connector is compliant for communication protocols between the vehicle and the charging infrastructure to ensure compatibility and safe charging (Protocol: IS 17017-25 / IEC 61851-25). This standard aims to ensure interoperability between different brands of electric vehicles and charging infrastructure, making it easier for consumers to charge their e-scooters at public charging station. This is ideal for use in electric scooters, two-wheelers, and light electric vehicles (LEVs) requiring seamless public and private charging solutions.



DuraSwap™ Concentric Connectors: Swap Smarter, Charge Safer

The swappable custom battery connector solutions with cable assemblies are offered in 2 power & 6 signal configurations. These connectors can carry a continuous current up to 100A with 10,000 mating cycles. They are IP67-rated in mated condition and can be mated in two directions (bi-directional mating). They are highly durable and ensures application safety and is suitable for wide range of application environments. It is designed for swappable battery systems in electric vehicles, renewable energy storage, and portable energy devices operating in rugged or outdoor conditions.



DuraEV™: Power Meets Precision for EV Durability

DuraEV™ is a standard connector solution offered with 2 power and 4/6 signal pins which employs a patented contact system that is capable of carrying a continuous current from 15A up to 70A with 10,000 mating cycles. IP67 rated in both mated and unmated conditions (with IP cap on socket side), DuraEV™ has finger protection with first mate last break (FMLB) feature for power terminals, and connector position assurance (CPA) to ensure secure locking. It is highly durable and can be used for various range of applications. It also ensures safety during manual handling for everyday use. It is suitable for electric vehicle applications including battery packs, charging systems, and auxiliary components in EVs requiring high durability and safety.



DuraSwap™ Connectors

The swappable custom battery connector solutions with cable assemblies are offered in 2 power & 6 signal configurations. These connectors can carry a continuous current of 15A-70A with 10,000 mating cycles and IP67 rated in mated and unmated conditions. It ensures application safety and is highlight durable with efficient charging features. It is best suited for e-scooters, swappable battery packs, and robotic drones requiring frequent, secure connections.



Multi-Trak™: High-Speed Connectivity, Redefined

Amphenol introduces the next-generation product - Multi-Trak™. The 0.60mm pitch connector come with a slim form factor design, capable of transmitting high-speed signal up to 56G PAM4 PCIe® Gen 5 and target to meet 64G PAM4 PCIe® Gen 6 and allowing much greater signal path lengths while maintaining SI performance when compared to conventional PCB routing methods. Multi-Trak™ not only provides a SI performance ready signal transmission but also a new way of system design that is cost-effective, highly modular, scalable, and extremely easy to repair. They are extensively used in communications, baseband processing, and networking, ensuring efficient data transfer for telecommunications infrastructure. In radio units, they support seamless wireless communication systems, while their robust design caters to commercial systems and high-end computing.



Minitek® Power: Small Pitch, Big Power

The FCI Minitek® Power family is an optimized product sold as a complete unsealed solution including wire-to-wire and wire-to-board, in pitch sizes of 3.00mm, 4.20mm, and 5.70mm, with current ratings from 5A to 28A. It ensures accelerating high power computing, improving appliance efficiency and durability. It is ideal for consumer appliances, industrial automation, and computing systems with compact power needs.



Compact Combo Connectors: Compact, Reliable, and Powerful

The connector solutions offer optimized space, high reliability with adequate creepage and clearance distances for power and allows easy to mate/crimp and cable management. The connector system offers hybrid solutions choice of signal and power loading with an active latching feature. The connector has nominal current carrying capacity of up to 32A/pin max. for power and 1.5A to 5A/pin max. for signal. Power wire sizes ranges from 18WG to 10AWG and for signal wire sizes from 26AWG to 20AWG. Solutions up to 6 position signal and up to 5 positions power configurations with PIP and surface mount termination is available. It is widely used in industrial machinery, EV battery systems, and hybrid power applications.



PwrBlade® Connector and Cable Assemblies: Innovation for Data Centers

In the dynamic landscape of technological advancements, power connectors play a pivotal role in ensuring the seamless and efficient operation of electronic systems. Among the leading innovations in this domain is the PwrBlade® connector family by Amphenol renowned for its high-performance blade-type contacts. The family as emerged as a game-changer and a de-facto power supply standard in data centers. With a versatile range of connectors such as cable-to-board, mezzanine, coplanar, and orthogonal orientations, PwrBlade® stands out in applications catering to the latest innovations. It is used in data centers, for cloud computing, and storage solutions requiring reliable, high-current power connections.



EnergyKlip™: High Power for Tough Environments

The EnergyKlip™ series from Amphenol utilizes high-current contact technology, specifically tailored to meet the growing demands of the energy and automotive market. These high-power connector solutions have USCAR-2 certification, are UL94V-0 rated, and are designed with IP67 sealing to suit harsh environments. This product line features EK160 and EK350, connector systems meticulously designed to ensure robust interconnections for industrial and commercial battery storage applications. They are ideal for industrial battery modules, providing robust connections for critical operations. For e-mobility, these connectors deliver reliable connections in electric vehicles, ensuring efficient power transfer. Additionally, EnergyKlip™ connectors are essential for battery backup units, maintaining system integrity and providing power during outages



BarKlip® Solutions: Power Distribution Made Effortless

Amphenol offers high-performing, low-resistance Busbar connectors with designs to conveniently distribute power between busbars, cables, and circuit boards. Amphenol's BarKlip® I/O products provide a convenient and customizable method of distributing high-current power between busbars, cables, and circuit boards. These board-to-busbar connectors are designed to meet OCP V3 power distribution architecture standards and are ideal for use in power shelves, BBUs, server/storage sleds, EV charging stations, and other high-current applications in data centers. The BarKlip® BK200 I/O and BarKlip® BK100 I/O support both OCP V2 and OCP V3 Open Rack standards and are ideal for use in a range of applications. It is optimized for data center power shelves, server sleds, EV charging infrastructure, and high-current industrial applications.





