Int'l Mugham Center To Host Concert Dedicated To People's Artist Muzaffar Aghamalizade

An evening dedicated to the 85th anniversary of the prominent musician, People's Artist, professor, flutist Muzaffar Aghamalizade will be held at the International Mugham Center on January 26, Azernews reports.

The concert program will feature Cadenza Contemporary Orchestra. Muzaffar Aghamalizade's students, including Nijat Mammadov, Rahila Nazarova, Mirkhalid Mammadzade, Amina Zulfugarova, Kamran Talibli, Nijat Salmanov, Narmina Salmanova will perform works by Azerbaijani and world classics.

Since 2016, the Cadenza Contemporary has been actively participating in both local and international festivals.

The orchestra aims to preserve the traditions of modern musical performance in Azerbaijan and develop the traditions of modern musical ensembles created in the country.

The artistic director of the orchestra is the composer Turkar Gasimzada. Entrance to the concert is free.

