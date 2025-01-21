Int'l Mugham Center To Host Concert Dedicated To People's Artist Muzaffar Aghamalizade
Laman Ismayilova
An evening dedicated to the 85th anniversary of the prominent
musician, People's Artist, professor, flutist Muzaffar Aghamalizade
will be held at the International Mugham Center on January 26,
Azernews reports.
The concert program will feature Cadenza Contemporary Orchestra.
Muzaffar Aghamalizade's students, including Nijat Mammadov, Rahila
Nazarova, Mirkhalid Mammadzade, Amina Zulfugarova, Kamran Talibli,
Nijat Salmanov, Narmina Salmanova will perform works by Azerbaijani
and world classics.
Since 2016, the Cadenza Contemporary Orchestra has been actively
participating in both local and international festivals.
The orchestra aims to preserve the traditions of modern musical
performance in Azerbaijan and develop the traditions of modern
musical ensembles created in the country.
The artistic director of the orchestra is the composer Turkar
Gasimzada. Entrance to the concert is free.
Media partners of the event are Azernews, Trend, Day,
Milli.
