Crucible Announces Appointment Of Peter Drobac As Chief Executive Officer

Ambitious leadership education startup taps Oxford social entrepreneur as its first CEO.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Crucible, a pioneering social startup dedicated to educating future leaders in Africa and driving transformational impact on African economies, proudly announces the appointment of Dr Peter Drobac as its first Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

An educator, global health expert, and social entrepreneur, Dr Drobac brings extensive expertise to Crucible's ambitious mission of launching 100 world-class leadership academies in Africa for exceptional teenagers by 2045. Having previously served as Director of the Skoll Centre for Social Entrepreneurship at the University of Oxford and founding Executive Director of the University of Global Health Equity in Rwanda, Dr Drobac is poised to lead Crucible into its next phase of impactful innovation.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dr Drobac to the Crucible family,” said George Bevis , Founder of Crucible.“His visionary leadership and proven track record in educational innovation will propel us forward as we expand opportunities for Africa's brightest minds and future changemakers.”

Crucible's first school, Crucible Lusaka, opens its doors in Zambia in early 2025. This two-year senior secondary academy has already recruited a stellar founding cohort of 29 students from a competitive pool of over 400 applicants. Combining STEM education in Africa with a proprietary Liberal Arts curriculum and deep leadership development, Crucible Lusaka exemplifies the organisation's commitment to cultivating the continent's next generation of leaders.

“I am honoured to join Crucible at this pivotal moment,” said Dr Drobac.“Education is the key to unlocking Africa's potential, and I look forward to working with the team to empower extraordinary young people who will shape a prosperous future for the continent.”

Crucible's innovative approach includes facilitating connected school networks, building a robust pipeline of talented educators, and ensuring financial sustainability through collaboration with global donors. Crucible also champions equitable access to education, emphasising accessibility to high-potential students regardless of background or financial means.

About Crucible

Crucible was created with an ambitious goal to launch 100 schools by 2045. These academies will recruit the most talented and promising teenagers from their communities, irrespective of means. A Crucible education will combine world-class teaching in critical STEM subjects with an experiential leadership development programme and a bespoke Liberal Arts Curriculum.

Crucible connects the capital, people, curricula and technologies necessary to create these new schools, whilst offering governance and financial control services to ensure education quality and financial sustainability.

