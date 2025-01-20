(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Heart failure with Reduced Ejection Fraction Forecast

DelveInsight's Heart failure with Reduced Ejection Fraction Market report offers an in-depth understanding of the epidemiology and market trends in the 7MM.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Heart failure with Reduced Ejection Fraction Market to Expand Significantly by 2032, States DelveInsight Report |

The Heart failure with Reduced Ejection Fraction market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Heart failure with Reduced Ejection Fraction pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Heart failure with Reduced Ejection Fraction market dynamics.

DelveInsight's“Heart failure with Reduced Ejection Fraction Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Heart failure with Reduced Ejection Fraction, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Heart failure with Reduced Ejection Fraction market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

The Heart failure with Reduced Ejection Fraction market report covers emerging drugs, current treatment practices, market share of the individual therapies, and current & forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032. It also evaluates the current treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers & barriers, and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assess the underlying potential of the market.

Some of the key facts of the Heart failure with Reduced Ejection Fraction Market Report:

.The Heart failure with Reduced Ejection Fraction market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2019-2032)

.In December 2024, Cytokinetics, Incorporated (Nasdaq: CYTK) announced the initiation of enrollment for COMET-HF (Confirmation of Omecamtiv Mecarbil Efficacy Trial in Heart Failure), a Phase 3 confirmatory trial evaluating omecamtiv mecarbil in patients with symptomatic heart failure (HF) and severely reduced ejection fraction. Omecamtiv mecarbil, a novel investigational selective cardiac myosin activator, is being developed as a potential treatment for this condition. The COMET-HF trial is being conducted in collaboration with the Duke Clinical Research Institute (DCRI), a renowned academic research organization.

.In August 2024, Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) reported positive topline results from the SUMMIT phase 3 trial evaluating tirzepatide injection (5 mg, 10 mg, and 15 mg) in adults with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF) and obesity. Tirzepatide achieved statistically significant improvements in both primary endpoints, including a reduced risk of heart failure outcomes (composite endpoint) and enhanced heart failure symptoms and physical limitations, as measured by the Kansas City Cardiomyopathy Questionnaire (KCCQ) Clinical Summary Score (CSS), compared to placebo.

.Heart failure with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF) occurs when the Ejection Fraction is less than or equal to 40%

.The Heart failure with Reduced Ejection Fraction etiology states that multiple conditions can cause HF, including systemic diseases, a wide range of cardiac conditions, and some hereditary defects

.Heart Failure is a significant public health problem with a prevalence of over 5.8 to 6.5 million in the United States

.According to data from the Framingham Heart Study, the prevalence of heart failure rises with age, with 8 men per 1000 men aged 50 to 59 years and 66 men per 1000 men aged 80 to 89 years, and comparable numbers for women (8 and 79 per 1000)

.Key Heart failure with Reduced Ejection Fraction Companies: Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Cytokinetics, Salubris Biotherapeutics Inc, MYK-491, Stealth BioTherapeutics Inc., PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc., AstraZeneca, Sardocor Corp., Berlin Cures GmbH, Innolife Co., Ltd., Bayer, Zensun Sci. & Tech. Co., Ltd., Olatec Therapeutics LLC., Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc., Asklepios Biopharmaceutical, Inc., and others

.Key Heart failure with Reduced Ejection Fraction Therapies: IONIS-AGT-LRx, Omecamtiv mecarbil, and others

Heart failure with Reduced Ejection Fraction Overview

Heart failure with Reduced Ejection Fraction (HFrEF) is a condition where the heart's left ventricle loses its ability to contract effectively, resulting in a reduced ejection fraction (EF), which is the percentage of blood pumped out with each heartbeat. Normally, the heart pumps out about 55% to 70% of the blood in the left ventricle, but in HFrEF, this number drops below 40%. This leads to poor blood circulation, causing symptoms like shortness of breath, fatigue, and swelling. The condition can be caused by various factors, including heart attacks, high blood pressure, and certain diseases. Treatment focuses on managing symptoms and improving heart function through medications, lifestyle changes, and sometimes surgical interventions.

Heart failure with Reduced Ejection Fraction Market

The dynamics of the Heart failure with Reduced Ejection Fraction market are anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the expected launch of emerging therapies and others during the forecasted period 2019-2032.

Heart failure with Reduced Ejection Fraction Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2019 to 2032. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Heart failure with Reduced Ejection Fraction Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Heart failure with Reduced Ejection Fraction market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

.Total Prevalence of Heart failure with Reduced Ejection Fraction

.Prevalent Cases of Heart failure with Reduced Ejection Fraction by severity

.Gender-specific Prevalence of Heart failure with Reduced Ejection Fraction

.Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Heart failure with Reduced Ejection Fraction

Heart failure with Reduced Ejection Fraction Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Heart failure with Reduced Ejection Fraction market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Heart failure with Reduced Ejection Fraction market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Heart failure with Reduced Ejection Fraction Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Heart failure with Reduced Ejection Fraction Therapies and Key Companies

.IONIS-AGT-LRx: Ionis Pharmaceuticals

.Omecamtiv mecarbil: Cytokinetics

Scope of the Heart failure with Reduced Ejection Fraction Market Report

.Study Period: 2019–2032

.Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

.Key Heart failure with Reduced Ejection Fraction Companies: Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Cytokinetics, Salubris Biotherapeutics Inc, MYK-491, Stealth BioTherapeutics Inc., PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc., AstraZeneca, Sardocor Corp., Berlin Cures GmbH, Innolife Co., Ltd., Bayer, Zensun Sci. & Tech. Co., Ltd., Olatec Therapeutics LLC., Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc., Asklepios Biopharmaceutical, Inc., and others

.Key Heart failure with Reduced Ejection Fraction Therapies: IONIS-AGT-LRx, Omecamtiv mecarbil, and others

.Heart failure with Reduced Ejection Fraction Therapeutic Assessment: Heart failure with Reduced Ejection Fraction current marketed and Heart failure with Reduced Ejection Fraction emerging therapies

.Heart failure with Reduced Ejection Fraction Market Dynamics: Heart failure with Reduced Ejection Fraction market drivers and Heart failure with Reduced Ejection Fraction market barriers

.Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

.Heart failure with Reduced Ejection Fraction Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Heart failure with Reduced Ejection Fraction Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Heart failure with Reduced Ejection Fraction Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Heart failure with Reduced Ejection Fraction

3. SWOT analysis of Heart failure with Reduced Ejection Fraction

4. Heart failure with Reduced Ejection Fraction Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Heart failure with Reduced Ejection Fraction Market Overview at a Glance

6. Heart failure with Reduced Ejection Fraction Disease Background and Overview

7. Heart failure with Reduced Ejection Fraction Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Heart failure with Reduced Ejection Fraction

9. Heart failure with Reduced Ejection Fraction Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Heart failure with Reduced Ejection Fraction Unmet Needs

11. Heart failure with Reduced Ejection Fraction Emerging Therapies

12. Heart failure with Reduced Ejection Fraction Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Heart failure with Reduced Ejection Fraction Market Analysis (2019–2032)

14. Heart failure with Reduced Ejection Fraction Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Heart failure with Reduced Ejection Fraction Market Drivers

16. Heart failure with Reduced Ejection Fraction Market Barriers

17. Heart failure with Reduced Ejection Fraction Appendix

18. Heart failure with Reduced Ejection Fraction Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Healthcare Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.

