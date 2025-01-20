Fibromyalgia Market Growth To Accelerate In Forecast Period (2024-2034), Delveinsight Analyzes

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DelveInsight's Fibromyalgia Market report offers an in-depth understanding of the epidemiology and market trends in the 7MM.

DelveInsight's“Fibromyalgia Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Fibromyalgia, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Fibromyalgia market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Fibromyalgia Market Report:

.The Fibromyalgia market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)

.In December 2024, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: TNXP) announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted its New Drug Application (NDA) for TNX-102 SL (cyclobenzaprine HCl sublingual tablets), a 5.6 mg non-opioid, centrally-acting analgesic for fibromyalgia management. The FDA is expected to assign a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date in a Day 74 Letter, which will also confirm whether Priority Review has been granted. TNX-102 SL received Fast Track designation in July 2024, a program aimed at expediting the review of therapies addressing serious conditions and unmet medical needs.

.The fibromyalgia market is currently led by major pharmaceutical companies like Pfizer, Cogentrix Pharma, and Eli Lilly and Company, which provide several approved treatments, including LYRICA, CYMBALTA, and SAVELLA. The market is expected to see substantial growth in the coming years.

.According to the analysis, the global average prevalence of fibromyalgia was 2.7%, with a rate of 3.1% in America and 2.5% in Europe.

.According to Dan Buskila et al., FM is more common in women (3.4%) than in men (0.5%) in the general population of the United States, where the frequency is estimated to be 2%

.According to a study by Neumann et al., the prevalence of fibromyalgia was shown to range from 0.5% to 5% in the general population and to reach 15.7% in clinics

.Key Fibromyalgia Companies: Tonix Pharmaceutical, UCB Biopharma SRL, GlaxoSmithKline, UCB Pharma, Pierre Fabre Medicament, UCB Pharma, Eli Lilly and Company, Merck, Aptinyx, Astellas Pharma, AstraZeneca, RiboCor, Inc., Bial - Portela C S.A, and others

.Key Fibromyalgia Therapies: TNX102 SL, Rozanolixizumab, Paroxetine CR, Lacosamide, milnacipran, Rotigotine, Duloxetine, Saizen®, NYX-2925, ASP8062, Quetiapine, D-Ribose Powder, ESL 400, and others

.The Fibromyalgia epidemiology based on gender analyzed that, FM disease affects females more as compared to males. According to Queiroz, the mean prevalence of FM was 4.2% in female and 1.4 % in men, with a female to-male ratio of 3:1

.The Fibromyalgia market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Fibromyalgia pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Fibromyalgia market dynamics.

Fibromyalgia Overview

Fibromyalgia is a chronic condition characterized by widespread pain, tenderness, and stiffness in muscles, ligaments, and joints throughout the body. It is often accompanied by other symptoms such as fatigue, sleep disturbances, memory problems (often referred to as "fibro fog"), and headaches. The exact cause is unknown, but it is believed to involve an abnormal response to pain signals in the brain and nervous system. Stress, infections, and physical trauma may trigger or worsen the condition. While there is no cure, treatment options focus on symptom management through medications, lifestyle changes, and physical therapy.

Fibromyalgia Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Fibromyalgia Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Fibromyalgia market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

.Total Prevalence of Fibromyalgia

.Prevalent Cases of Fibromyalgia by severity

.Gender-specific Prevalence of Fibromyalgia

.Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Fibromyalgia

Fibromyalgia Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Fibromyalgia market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Fibromyalgia market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Fibromyalgia Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Fibromyalgia Therapies and Key Companies

.TNX102 SL: Tonix Pharmaceutical

.Rozanolixizumab: UCB Biopharma SRL

.Paroxetine CR: GlaxoSmithKline

.Lacosamide: UCB Pharma

.milnacipran: Pierre Fabre Medicament

.Rotigotine: UCB Pharma

.Duloxetine: Eli Lilly and Company

.Saizen®: Merck

.TNX-102 SL: Tonix Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

.NYX-2925: Aptinyx

.ASP8062: Astellas Pharma

.Quetiapine: AstraZeneca

.D-Ribose Powder: RiboCor, Inc.

.ESL 400: Bial - Portela C S.A

Scope of the Fibromyalgia Market Report

.Study Period: 2020–2034

.Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

.Key Fibromyalgia Companies: Tonix Pharmaceutical, UCB Biopharma SRL, GlaxoSmithKline, UCB Pharma, Pierre Fabre Medicament, UCB Pharma, Eli Lilly and Company, Merck, Aptinyx, Astellas Pharma, AstraZeneca, RiboCor, Inc., Bial - Portela C S.A, and others

.Key Fibromyalgia Therapies: TNX102 SL, Rozanolixizumab, Paroxetine CR, Lacosamide, milnacipran, Rotigotine, Duloxetine, Saizen®, NYX-2925, ASP8062, Quetiapine, D-Ribose Powder, ESL 400, and others

.Fibromyalgia Therapeutic Assessment: Fibromyalgia current marketed and Fibromyalgia emerging therapies

.Fibromyalgia Market Dynamics: Fibromyalgia market drivers and Fibromyalgia market barriers

.Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

.Fibromyalgia Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Fibromyalgia Market Access and Reimbursement

