Panama Snubs Donald Trump As US President Announces Plans To 'Take Back' Panama Canal, Rename Gulf Of Mexico

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Newly appointed US President Donald announced plans to rename the Gulf of Mexico during his inaugural speech on Monday. The leader has also claimed that America would be 'taking back' the Panama Canal. The remarks have since prompted a sharp rebuttal from the Central American nation.

“The canal is and will remain Panama's,” read a terse statement from President Jose Raul Mulino that was published on social media.

The Panama Canal has become a topic of extensive discussion in recent days - with Trump insisting on Monday that it was a“foolish gift that should have never been made”. He also accused the other country of 'breaking its promise to the US' and claimed that China had gained control of the waterway. The POTUS has repeatedly suggested that the US should 'take it back' and refused to rule out a military intervention.

“American ships are being severely overcharged and not treated fairly in any way, shape or form, and that includes the United States Navy. And above all, China is operating the Panama Canal. And we didn't give it to China, we gave it to Panama, and we're taking it back,” said Trump during his inaugural address.

(With inputs from agencies)