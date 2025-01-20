Study Says Men Are More Heartbroken Than Women During A Breakup

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

A new study shows Heartbreak gets the best of men.



Despite thoughts that men are less emotionally invested in relationships than women, researchers have discovered that it's men, in fact, who suffer the greater emotional impact during a breakup.

University psychologists in the UK and Switzerland say the“big data” study is the first to examine the outcomes of romantic hardships. Initially, researchers hoped to establish hard data for the most common relationship issues for couples that occur outside the clinical setting.

“We wanted to understand not only what relationship problems are most commonly experienced by the general public, but who experiences which problems more,” said Entwistle.

Researchers looked at more than 184,000 volunteers who shared their relationship in an anonymous online forum, with gender factored into the analysis.

Some results weren't so surprising. Poor communication ranked as the No. 1 pitfall in relationships, with one in five reporting this as a top issue. Trust was also a major factor for one in eight. Time investment, physical appearance, and substance abuse also came up frequently.

Furthermore, men were also found to be more inclined to seek help online in order to cope with a breakup. Women, on the other hand, were more likely to find help in person, such as a therapist.

