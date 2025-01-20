Minister Of State For Foreign Affairs Meets Spain's Foreign Minister

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Madrid: Minister of State for Foreign Affairs HE Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi met with the Minister for Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation of the Kingdom of Spain HE Jose Manuel Albares, during His Excellency's current visit to Spain.

During the meeting, they discussed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and enhance them. They also discussed a number of issues of common concern.