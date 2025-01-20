UAE-US Travel: Emirates Cancels Some Flights Due To Winter Storm
Dubai's flagship carrier Emirates has cancelled some US flights due to a winter storm.
The world's largest international carrier said its flight EK211 scheduled on January 21 from Dubai to Houston and EK212 from Houston to Dubai on January 22 were cancelled“due to severe weather conditions".
Hundreds of domestic and international flights have been cancelled and delayed across the US due to the winter storm, which disrupted life in many cities and states such as New York, Philadelphia, Texas and others.
“Affected customers who have booked with travel agents should contact them for alternative travel arrangements. Customers who have booked directly with Emirates may contact their local office for rebooking options,” said the Dubai carrier.
Emirates advised customers to check the latest information on their flights by visiting the flight status page.
“We regret the inconvenience caused to our customers,” the airline said.
A response from Etihad Airways was awaited at the time of filing this report.
