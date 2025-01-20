Dwayne Johnson Receives Hilarious Makeover By Daughters

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Hollywood Dwayne Johnson got a hilarious makeover by his daughters Jasmine aka Jazzy and Tiana aka Tia after his two little munchkins decided to spend quality time with their dad.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Sunday, Dwayne shared a in which his daughters were seen painting pink lipstick on his face and neck followed by an eyeshadow around his eyes and on his nose.

He was even made to wear a tiny earring for effect.

The hilarious makeup session doesn't end here. The adorable daughters of the actor also peppered tiny round stickers all over his head and small pearls placed next to his eyes. Dwayne sported a formal look as his daughters had fun.

While sharing the video he wrote,

"What started off with my two tornadoes, Jazzy & Tia asking, "Daddy can we just put some eye shadow on you" and me saying -- yes but make it quick and make it cool, because I gotta go to the gym. #hellodarknessmyoldfriend #papabearduties, 1-18-25. (Hey I know they won't always be little or prefer hanging out with daddy when they're older, but they'll always be my baby girls so I'll take this abuse all day long - bring it on.)"

The hilarious makeover of Dwayne was humorously appreciated by many stars including Priyanka Chopra and Pooja Hegde.

"You're beautiful" commented Priyanka Chopra. Actress Pooja Hegde laughed her heart out after watching the video and wrote, "love it" followed by a heart emoji.

On the work front, Dwayne Johnson was last seen in the film Red One. It was directed by Jake Kasdan and stars J.K. Simmons as Santa Claus, Bonnie Hunt as Mrs Claus, Kristofer Hivju as Krampus, Kiernan Shipka as Gryla the Christmas Witch and Lucy Liu as Zoe, the head of a secret government agency that protects mythological beings and creatures. ANI