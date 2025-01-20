Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Mailbox Support Post (CSK-645)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to provide with a much more attractive and useful support for their front mailboxes," said an inventor, from Cayce, S.C., "so I invented the MAILBOX POST. My design would also display an address placard in an attractive and easy-to-view manner."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved curbside mailbox support post for homeowners. In doing so, it would display the home's address. It also offers an attractive appearance, and it eliminates the need to use a dull and ordinary mailbox post. The invention features a sturdy and attractive design that is easy to employ so it is ideal for homeowners.

The original design was submitted to the Columbia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-CSK-645, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

