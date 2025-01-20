Activatestaff Announces Engagement With Chris Loope As Chief Technology Officer

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) ActivateStaff appoints Chris Loope as CTO to lead AI-driven innovation and tech strategies, leveraging 25+ years of expertise in digital transformation.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- ActivateStaff , a leading developer of innovative staffing technology, is pleased to announce the engagement of Chris Loope as Chief Officer (CTO). In this strategic role, Chris will spearhead the company's technological initiatives, focusing on enhancing platform scalability, integrating advanced AI-driven solutions, and aligning strategies with business objectives to drive growth and operational excellence.With over 25 years of experience as a senior technology and business executive, Chris has a distinguished track record in leading digital transformations, managing large-scale technology integrations, and driving strategic growth initiatives. His expertise spans strategic planning, digital transformation, merger integration, and leadership development, making him a valuable addition to the ActivateStaff team.Prior to joining ActivateStaff, Chris held pivotal leadership roles, including Chief Information Officer, Chief Digital Officer and Chief Strategic Officer at a multibillion-dollar professional services organization. In these capacities, he led transformative initiatives that significantly contributed to the company's growth from $207 million to $3 billion in annual revenue. His strategic direction in digital transformation was crucial in developing scalable and secure technology platforms that supported rapid growth and operational efficiency.At ActivateStaff, Chris will provide executive services, bringing his extensive experience to guide the company's technological vision. His responsibilities will include leading AI-driven initiatives to enhance platform capabilities, ensuring seamless integration of new technologies, and mentoring high-performing teams to foster innovation and agility.“We are thrilled to welcome Chris Loope to the ActivateStaff team,” said Rohan Jacob, CEO of ActivateStaff.“His extensive experience and proven leadership in technology strategy and digital transformation align perfectly with our mission to revolutionize the staffing industry through innovative solutions. We are confident that Chris's contributions will be instrumental in driving our technological advancements and supporting our growth objectives.”ActivateStaff is committed to reimagining the way agencies attract, connect, and deploy candidates through its seamless mobile staffing platform. The company's candidate-centric technology helps agencies build loyalty, reduce costs, and compete in a market centered around flexibility and transparency. By integrating advanced features such as real-time sourcing, omnichannel communication, scheduling, and paperless onboarding, ActivateStaff empowers staffing agencies to automate outreach and enhance efficiency.Chris holds a bachelor's degree in business management from the University of Tennessee and certifications in Lean Six Sigma and Agile Development methodologies. Residing in Atlanta with his family, he balances his professional pursuits with a passion for backpacking, hiking, and exploring the outdoors.For more information about ActivateStaff and its innovative staffing solutions, please visit .About ActivateStaff:ActivateStaff is an end-to-end, mobile-enabled platform-as-a-service designed to streamline workforce and operational management eliminating the need for a standalone Applicant Tracking System (ATS). It integrates customer, order, applicant tracking, workforce management, timekeeping, scheduling, and assignment management into a unified solution. The platform seamlessly connects with a broad array of payroll, billing, and accounting systems, providing real-time data, intuitive interfaces, and scalability. It empowers businesses to efficiently match talent to opportunities, optimize scheduling, and enhance operational visibility across teams and locations.Media Contact:ActivateStaffEmail: ...Phone: +1 (844) 822-8488Website:Note to Editors: High-resolution images and interviews with Chris Loope are available upon request.

ActivateStaff

ActivateStaff

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.