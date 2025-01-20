EQS-News: The Group AG / Key word(s): Investment/Takeover

The Platform Group AG: of pet supplies platform Lyra Pet

20.01.2025 / 11:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The Platform Group AG: Acquisition of pet supplies platform Lyra Pet



Düsseldorf, 20 January 2025. The Platform Group AG (ISIN DE000A2QEFA1 ,“TPG“), a leading software company for platform solutions, has acquired Lyra Pet GmbH, based in Albstadt (Germany). A contract for 100% of the company shares was signed with the selling shareholders in January 2025. The seller is the Swiss Commerce Group based in Langenthal (Switzerland). Closing is expected in February 2025. The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price. Founded in 2009, Lyra Pet is a platform that sells products in the pet food, pet supplies and animal health sectors.



Rafael Menke, Managing Director of Lyra Pet: “We are delighted to be working with TPG to achieve future growth and to focus on connecting partners. There are more than 2,000 suppliers and retailers active in the pet supplies industry in the DACH region, which represent a huge potential.”



The purpose of the acquisition of Lyra Pet is to further expand the pet supplies segment as a platform, connect new partners, and enable stationary retailers and manufacturers to tap into additional revenue potential through online sales.



Dr. Dominik Benner, CEO of The Platform Group AG: “With the acquisition of Lyra Pet, we are entering the pet supplies sector for the first time – a growing and profitable segment in e-commerce and retail. We look forward to implementing the platform approach here with our software and expertise and to making further acquisitions in this area.”



Axel Wüstmann, CEO of Swiss Commerce Group: “With TPG, we have gained a long-term partner and shareholder for Lyra Pet who has the right expertise to expand the brand and promote multi-channel distribution. The development to date underlines the strong development of the brand and the long-term customer loyalty to the products.”



The Platform Group AG: The Platform Group AG is a software company that is active in 26 sectors with its own platform solutions. Its customers include both B2B and B2C customers in sectors such as furniture retail, machinery retail, dental technology, car platforms, and luxury fashion. The Group has 17 locations across Europe and is headquartered in Düsseldorf. Over 24 investments and company acquisitions have been made since 2020. In 2023, pro-forma sales of EUR 441 million and an operating result (adjusted EBITDA) of EUR 22.6 million were realized.



Contact: Investor Relations

Reinhard Hetkamp, CFO and Head of IR

...

Schloss Elbroich | Am Falder 4 | 40589 Düsseldorf | Germany



20.01.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: The Platform Group AG Schloss Elbroich, Am Falder 4 40589 Düsseldorf Germany E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: DE000A2QEFA1 WKN: A2QEFA Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Oslo EQS News ID: 2070913

End of News EQS News Service