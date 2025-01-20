Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Accessory For Stocking Beverage Coolers (CSK-584)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH , Jan. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an accessory that would reduce when stocking drink shelves in commercial coolers," said an inventor, from Columbia, S.C., "so I invented the DRINK STOCKING SHELVE. My design makes loading soft drinks, water, and other beverages safer and easier."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved means of stocking beverage items on commercial cooler shelves. In doing so, it eliminates the need to bend and strain. As a result, it saves time and effort, and it increases safety. The invention features a durable and portable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for grocery stores, convenience stores, soft drink vendors, etc.

The original design was submitted to the Columbia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-CSK-584, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Ste. 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

