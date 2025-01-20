Rajasthan Gets First Prize In Auctioning Of Major Mineral Blocks

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Jan 20 (IANS) Rajasthan Mines Department of Rajasthan won first prize in auctioning of major mineral auctions on Monday.

T. Ravikant, Rajasthan's Principal Secretary of Mines, Geology, and Petroleum, was honoured with the first award for Exemplary Performance in Mineral Block Auctions by Union Mines G. Kishan Reddy, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Manjhi, and Union Mines Secretary V. Kantarao at the National Ministers held in Konark, Odisha.

Ravikant acknowledged that Rajasthan has achieved significant milestones in the mineral sector under the guidance of Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma. These accomplishments include historic policy reforms, and advancements in exploration, mining, and revenue collection, which the Central government has recognised as exemplary performance.

In 2023-24, Rajasthan successfully auctioned the highest number of 31 major mineral blocks in the country, marking a first in the state's mining history. This achievement was made possible through strategic efforts to complete auctions within three months after the new government took office.

Ravikant attributed this success to the collective efforts and team spirit of the Mines and Geology Department, congratulating its officials, personnel, stakeholders, and the people of Rajasthan for their contributions.

Out of the 31 mineral blocks auctioned, 22 were for limestone, 4 for iron ore, and 5 for base metals, including 22 mining leases and 9 composite licenses.

Ravikant also expressed confidence that Rajasthan would set a new record in mineral block auctions during the current financial year.

Director of Mines Bhagwati Prasad Kalal highlighted the role of mineral exploration, delineation of mining plots, auctions through the Central government's e-portal, and strong actions against illegal mining in boosting the department's progress and national recognition. He praised the pace of auctions, which allowed Rajasthan to secure the top position in 2023-24.