Royal 4 Systems Releases Enhanced Engineered Labor Standards For WISE 10.2

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Royal 4 Systems , a leading producer and distributor of chain software since 1984, announced the release of WISE Engineered Labor Standards (ELS) in their newest release of the cloud-based WISE Warehouse Management System (version 10.2)Royal 4 Systems WISE Engineered Labor Standards defines and calculates the time necessary for a warehouse operator (receiver, picker, packer etc...) working at an ordinary pace and experiencing normal fatigue and delays, to do a defined amount of work when following the prescribed operating method. WISE Engineered Labor Standards compares the calculated standard time to do a task or assignment with the actual time it took, providing an objective measure of operator performance. These metrics can be displayed in real time to the user on a computer or a hand-held device, allowing the user to adjust their performance accordingly.WISE Engineered Labor Standards are generated in real-time and account for differences in travel, equipment, location, handling, fatigue, congestion and exceptions. WISE work tasks and Labor Standard attributes are user definable at the system administration level.WISE Engineered Labor Standards data can be populated using time and motion“Stopwatch Studies”, or by using Master Standard Data Tables driven by the MOST (Maynard Operation Sequence Technique). The MOST System concentrates on analyzing activities based on the movement of objects.WISE Engineered Labor Standards delivers productivity improvements, accurate labor planning and work completion times and more. Operator labor management now becomes objective and documented vs. the subjective and un-documented results typical with many employee performance modules on the market today.Jess Noguera, CEO of Royal 4 Systems, says,“Unlike most systems that simply track employee performance based on a company standard average, the WISE Engineered Labor Standards system compares the engineered“standard” time to the“actual” elapsed time for an objective measure of employee performance. Particularly now in a recovering economy, every company should be looking for that affordable technology component that can drive efficiencies in customer service and reduce costs”, says Noguera.According to Sam Elasmar, the President of Royal 4's WISE WMS division,“The typical ROI on our WISE warehouse management software is usually less than one year. With the addition of WISE Engineered Labor Standards, our customers should realize a 25 percent increase in operator productivity directly improving the bottom line. Even higher levels of productivity improvement are possible if an incentive plan is used in conjunction with Labor Standards. This can represent hundreds of thousands of dollars in contribution to the P&L bottom line each and every year.”About Royal 4 Systems, Inc. – Since 1984 Royal 4 Systems has been providing leading software solutions for the supply chain. With customer and industry direction, Royal engineers have focused on designing the definitive and fully integrated warehouse management solution. Royal 4's staff of professional engineers has spent decades on research and development solving some of the most difficult challenges facing the supply chain industry. They know from years of experience what their client's requirements are, and they strive to fulfill these in every aspect of their work. You can find Royal 4 Systems at

