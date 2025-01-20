Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Memorial Product (CLM-714)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a device to help the living remember a deceased loved one in a new and unique way," said an inventor, from Zanesville, Ohio, "so I invented the MEMORIAL ME. My design would keep the memory of a loved one alive while celebrating their life."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved memorial product for a grave site, mausoleum, or funeral home. In doing so, it can be used to display photographs, recordings and music. As a result, it helps keep the memory of the deceased alive. It also provides added peace of mind. The invention features an innovative design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the general population, funeral homes, etc. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Columbus sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-CLM-714, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

