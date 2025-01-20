Holly Lightfoot Joins Contemporary Lifestyle Brand Armen Living As Their New Director Of Product Development

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Kevin Kevonian, President of Armen Living VALENCIA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Contemporary home furnishings brand, Armen Living is the quintessential modern-day designer and manufacturer. Kicking off the new year with an exciting announcement as Holly Lightfoot recently joined their team on December 9th as their new Director of Product Development.With more than 4 decades of successful navigation in the design, trade and hospitality industries Armen Living knows a thing about product development. Adding Holly Lightfoot to their team, she will help to drive the future of design for their lifestyle brand, and bring an exciting look to their 2025-2026 collections.“I am so thrilled to join the team at Armen Living and to continue their success in the home furnishings industry. As a global lifestyle brand I look forward to elevating Armen Living's legacy and to inspiring our design, trade and hospitality communities with luxurious designs for indoor and outdoor living.” Armen Living's Director of Product Development, Holly Lightfoot commented. Holly who is based in the Richmond, VA area, will report to President of Armen Living, Kevin Kevonian, and will be responsible for creating 1000's of new and original designs each year with a full line of indoor and outdoor furnishings including bar, dining, living, office, bedroom, and outdoor collections.“We are all incredibly excited to welcome Holly to our team, as we embark on a new year of inspired designs for the wholesale marketplace.“ Kevin Kevonian, President of Armen Living shared,“Holly joins us with a remarkable track record and incredible level of expertise. We look forward to collaborating with Holly on product development, as she brings new and fresh design ideas with a full range of products arriving in 2025 and beyond.”Holly joins Armen Living as their Director of Product Development and brings with her a prestigious history, working in the retail, home furnishings, hard surfaces and flooring industries. Most notably as her previous role as the Director of Product Development at Parker House Furniture, where she played a key role in expanding Parker House from a Home Office and Home Entertainment supplier into a whole-home solutions provider, introducing categories like motion upholstery, upholstered beds, dining,and accent furniture.Holly's background includes degrees in Photography and Art History from Old Dominion University, as well as extensive expertise and years of hands-on work in end-to-end product development, from concept to full-scale production. Holly has worked closely with major retailers to create tailored programs to support their furniture collections. Additionally, her collaborative work with top designers and factories worldwide resulted in innovative, exclusive collections and increased sales.“By leveraging my expertise in both product development and production, I am eager to collaborate with our talented design team to accelerate the introduction of innovative new collections. Together, we will strive to consistently deliver cutting-edge, fashion-forward products that resonate with the evolving demands of the market." shared Holly. "I am also enthusiastic about the opportunity to engage with valued customers and reconnect with industry colleagues at the upcoming Winter Markets.” Holly will be walking Winter shows with existing customers and key accounts at Las Vegas Markets on Jan 26-30, 2025 in their showroom B762.“Armen Living celebrates bold individuality, vibrant youthfulness, and expert craftsmanship. Each piece we design and develop conveys self-expression while resonating with a contemporary chic lifestyle. Come join us at Winter Markets to discover 200 + new collections that will redefine expectations, with a look that is unexpected and sophisticated, for luxury indoor and outdoor living.” Kevin commented,”With a wide selection of unique and modern styles that touch across all our product categories and with prices – you just can't beat”National Sales Manager, Reb Nicholson, commented,“Continuing a 40 + year legacy, we have seen a huge increase in sales and new accounts over the last four years as we shifted away from buying off-the-rack pieces to designing the majority of our collections completely in-house. This approach with our strategic product development has further helped our brand to diversify and elevate our furniture collections - which now equates to 70% original designs.” Through the creation of original and unique designs Armen Living has won several product design awards and recently been named Best Barstool Furniture Company and Best Outdoor Furniture Supplier, as well as becoming a leader in fashionable and affordable luxury furniture for retailers, designers, stagers, and hospitality purveyors from across the country.Kevin commented,“Holly's combination of creativity with a strategic approach to market research, sourcing, and product execution, alongside her leadership capabilities will be invaluable as we continue to elevate our product offerings at Armen Living.” Kevin shared additional company news within their Southern California home office including promoting seasoned data analysts and growing their inventory and ocean freight teams. For career opportunities with Armen Living, send your resume to ... and to inquire about Sales Representative territories please reach out to National Sales Manager, Reb Nicholson, by emailing: ....___________Explore Armen Living's award-winning outdoor collections at AmericasMart Atlanta January 14-20, 2025 (240 Peachtree Street NW, Bldg 1, Showroom B1 6-A2, Atlanta, GA 30303) and during Summer Casual Market July 14-17, 2025 as well as during the Causal Market September 16-19, 2025 in Showroom B1 6-A2.Discover Armen Living's indoor arrivals including dining, bar, occasional, seating, leather upholstery, bedroom and office furniture alongside new outdoor collections at Las Vegas Market on January 26-30, 2025, and during Summer Las Vegas Market July 27-31, 2025 (World Market Center, (475 Grand Central Pkwy, Bldg B, 7th Floor, Showroom B762, Las Vegas, NV 89106) and at High Point Market, on April 26-30, 2025, and during Fall High Point Market Oct 26-30, 2025 (IHFC, 201 E. Commerce Ave, Hamilton Wing, Showroom H721, High Point, NC, 27260). 88AboutOpen to the trade, Armen Living is the quintessential modern-day furniture designer and manufacturer, with a full line of indoor and outdoor furnishings for every room including bar, dining, living, office, bedroom, and outdoor living spaces. The result is a fashion-forward collection that is enhanced by sophisticated urban-retro aesthetics and all designed with quality craftsmanship, durable materials and without breaking your budget. Their customers consist of retailers, designers, stagers, and hospitality purveyors across the globe and with a distribution center centrally located in Southern California, Armen Living offers exceptional and dependable service and is known as a wholesale company with stylish modern designs. Their brand is one of the leading resources in the country with over 500 SKUs just in their barstool category alone. Featuring a wide assortment of styles, sizes, materials, colors, and finishes - while more than 50% of their barstools are original designs - you won't find anywhere else.Supporting the hospitality industries their company is able to extend its full custom capabilities to effectively and efficiently meet all of its contract clients' needs. Providing unsurpassed and unparalleled attention to detail their fully integrated supply chain solution ­from product designs, to the drawing board, and the manufacturing process and distribution is beyond compare. With flexibility and speed, Armen Living's production meets demands throughout the USA and extends to worldwide markets, exceeding their client's expectations at every level of interaction. Armenliving###

