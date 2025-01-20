Bybit Pioneers Copy Trading For Gold & FX Markets For Crypto Communities

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)





DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bybit , the world's second-largest exchange by trading volume, is proud to announce the launch of Copy Trading Gold&FX , - an innovative feature that positions Bybit as one of the first platforms to offer Copy Trading for Gold and Forex markets.

This innovative feature enables users to replicate professional Gold and Forex trading strategies directly within their MT5 accounts via USDT as collateral. It simplifies access to these traditional asset classes without requiring advanced market knowledge or prior experience.

“The Copy Trading feature allows users to mirror the trades of professional traders automatically, providing a structured approach to navigating the complexities of Gold and Forex markets," said Joan Han, Sales and Marketing Director at Bybit. "This integration aims to enhance portfolio diversification, improve risk management, and create opportunities for optimized trading outcomes within the MT5 platform. Copy Trading Gold&FX is more than just a feature - it's a gateway to smarter, more efficient trading in traditional asset markets. It represents a bold step forward in Bybit's mission to empower every trader with the tools, resources, and opportunities they need to succeed.”

Bybit continues to lead the way in delivering cutting-edge trading solutions, bridging the gap between traditional and digital finance. The introduction of Copy Trading Gold&FX cements Bybit's position as an industry pioneer, redefining the trading experience for its users.

Key Features of Copy Trading Gold&FX

The feature includes a suite of tools aimed at improving trading efficiency and accessibility:



Professional Expertise: Access to experienced traders specializing in Gold and Forex strategies.

Risk Management: Tools designed to manage and balance risk across trading portfolios.

Seamless Integration: Compatibility with MT5 ensures efficient trade execution and multi-asset trading support. Enhanced Tools: Additional features tailored for advanced users and professional trading setups.

A Secure and Transparent Trading Environment

Bybit ensures a secure and transparent experience for Copy Trading Gold&FX users through rigorous oversight and clear accountability. Master Traders undergo a thorough approval process to verify their expertise and reliability. Trading activities are continuously monitored to prevent manipulation, artificial order-padding, or misleading performance claims.

Risk management measures include the automatic closure of follower positions if a Master Trader's position is liquidated, ensuring fairness and consistency. Followers also have full visibility into performance metrics and trading history, enabling informed decision-making.

These safeguards create an environment where traders can confidently replicate professional strategies.

Structure of Profit Distribution

The Copy Trading Gold&FX program operates under a clear profit distribution mechanism:



Classic Plan: Focuses on Futures trading, with profit-sharing ratios deducted automatically from daily earnings. Excess deductions are refunded to followers, and profit shares are credited to Master Traders. Gold&FX Plan: Utilizes a High-Water Mark Mechanism, where profit sharing applies only when the account net value surpasses its previous peak.

Bybit's Copy Trading Gold&FX offers a structured pathway for traders to access professional strategies in traditional asset markets, fostering a balanced and transparent trading environment.

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 60 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open, and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com.

