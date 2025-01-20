Global Cosmetic Ingredients Market Is Expected To Reach Revenue Of USD 61.2 Bn By 2033, At 6.2% CAGR: Dimension Market Research.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Advancements and Projections in the Global Cosmetic Ingredients Market: Insights, Trends, Opportunities, and Recent Developments New York, Jan. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Overview The Global Cosmetic Ingredients is projected to reach USD 35.5 billion in 2024 which is further anticipated to reach USD 61.2 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 6.2%. The global cosmetic ingredients market is growing steadily as people are increasingly becoming more informed about skincare, there is innovation in green and natural ingredients, and because of the increased spending capacities of people in the developing world. Personalization and organic formulations are popular beauty trends that increase demand for botanic oils and sustainable preservatives. Millennials ensure that firms transition toward green manufacturing with refillable packaging. However, challenges include strict regulatory frameworks, especially in Europe and North America, which call for lengthy safety testing; the high cost of premium raw materials; and R&D investments, which often run contrary to market pricing expectations, complicating product development and pricing strategy. Click to Request Sample Report and Drive Impactful Decisions: The US Cosmetic Ingredients Market The US Cosmetic Ingredients Market with an estimated value of USD 9.6 billion in 2024 is projected to increase at a compound annual growth rate of 5.8% until reaching USD 16.0 billion by 2033. The US cosmetic ingredients market will continue to record steady growth, as a rising demand for personalized effective skincare and sustainability solutions has taken the front seat. Millennial and Gen Z consumers drive this trend by opting for clean, organic, and cruelty-free formulations. In addition, with the highest disposable incomes, customers have the power to make value-added investments in premium eco-conscious products, with the facilitation of e-commerce and social media improving the accessibility of natural and sustainable beauty solutions. The US is one of the world's largest beauty markets and is in demand for bio-based ingredients, such as plant oils and sustainable preservatives. As such, it reinforces its leading position in the global cosmetic ingredients market. Important Insights

The Cosmetic Ingredients Market is valued at USD 35.5 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 61.2 billion by 2033, demonstrating significant growth.

The U.S. Cosmetic Ingredients Market will grow from USD 9.6 billion in 2024 to USD 16.0 billion in 2033, showcasing robust expansion potential.

The U.S. market growth rate is expected to grow at a steady CAGR of 5.8%, driven by high consumer demand for premium and sustainable beauty formulations in the U.S. market.

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate with a 39.2% market share in 2024, bolstered by rapid industrialization and increasing consumer interest in skincare products.

Major players include BASF SE, Dow Inc., Clariant AG, Evonik Industries AG, and Solvay SA, leading innovation in sustainable and natural ingredient solutions. The global market grows at a CAGR of 6.2%, driven by rising demand for organic formulations, personalization trends, and sustainability-focused developments worldwide. Latest Trends

Clean and Sustainable Beauty: Some of the key trends influencing the global cosmetic ingredients market include an increasing demand for clean, natural, and eco-friendly formulations. There is a growing demand among consumers for cruelty-free, plant-based, and biodegradable ingredients, apart from a greater emphasis on sustainable packaging and transparent sourcing practices. Personalization and Customization: Personalised beauty products addressed to every individual's need are enabled by AI and data analytics. Multifunctional ingredients and minimalistic formulation have gained far more prominence for specific skin conditions to be treated easily, with lessening in skincare routines increasing demand for an ingredient. Cosmetic Ingredients Market: Competitive Landscape

Globally competing for a larger share of the global cosmetic ingredients market include the likes of BASF, Evonik, Clariant Dow, and Croda International. Large players with diverse product portfolios and big investments in research and development rule this arena.

Alongside the multinational organizations, there also appear the presence of some regional participants such as LG Chem, amongst others, hailing predominantly from the Asia Pacific economy; diverse consumer tastes towards beauty products result in smaller producers making organic or natural ingredients by their high margins to narrow and specialize within niches and take advantage of a consumer interest shift to clean beauty. Strategic collaborations, partnerships, and acquisitions contribute to innovation, enabling key companies to expand their offerings and maintain market leadership in a marketplace that is increasingly focused on sustainability and eco-consciousness. Some of the prominent market players:

BASF SE

Dow Inc.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

Croda International Plc

Clariant AG

Evonik Industries AG

Solvay SA

Eastman Chemical Company

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Givaudan

Symrise AG

Lonza Group

Innospec Inc. Other Key Players Transform your business approach with strategic insights from our report. Get in touch to request our brochure today at Cosmetic Ingredients Market Scope

Report Highlights Details Market Size (2024) USD 35.5 Bn Forecast Value (2033) USD 61.2 Bn CAGR (2024-2033) 6.2% The US Market Size (2024) USD 9.6 Bn Leading Region in terms of Revenue Share Asia Pacific Percentage of Revenue Share by Leading Region 39.2% Historical Data 2018 - 2023 Forecast Data 2024 - 2033 Base Year 2023 Estimate Year 2024 Segments Covered By Ingredient Type, By Product Type, By Functionality, By End User Application, By Consumer Demographics Regional Coverage North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Market Analysis

With technological development, synthetically formulated cosmetic ingredients are projected to have the leading position in a global market due to cheapness, the possibility of scaling up, and precise functionality. Man-made ingredients ensure consistency and stability, uniformity appropriate for bulk production.

Those multi-functional ingredients may simultaneously provide anti-aging functions, moisturize, or enhance product performance, for example, improve sunscreens. Being less expensive, synthetic ingredients are preferred by big brands striving to retain competitive pricing for mass market appeal.

Their scalability makes them obtainable on a global basis but still affordably. The cosmetic industry is using synthetic ingredients for reasons that include efficiency, versatility, and the ability to meet the production standards of high quality consistently, even though consumers are increasingly showing an interest in natural products.

Cosmetic Ingredients Market Segmentation

By Ingredient Type



Synthetic



Petrochemicals



Silicones

Other Synthetic Compounds

Natural



Plant-Based Extracts



Mineral-Based Ingredients



Animal-Derived Ingredients Biotech-Derived

By Product Type



Surfactant

Emollient



Oils





Jojoba



coconut

Waxes and Butters

Polymer



Film Formers

Fixatives

Oleo-chemical

Botanical Extracts



Herbal Extracts





green tea



chamomile



Essential Oils





Lavender

peppermint

Active Ingredients



Retinoids



Alpha and Beta Hydroxy Acids (AHAs & BHAs)

Peptides

Rheology Modifier



Thickening Agents

Gelling Agents

Preservatives



Synthetic Preservatives

Natural Preservatives

Antioxidant



Vitamins



Coenzyme Q10

Plant-Derived Antioxidants

Emulsifier and Stabilizer



Lecithins

Polyglycerols Others

By Functionality



Cleansing Agents and Foamers



Detergents

Mild Surfactants

Aroma and Fragrance Enhancers



Synthetic Fragrances

Natural Aromatics

Moisturizing Agents



Humectants

Occlusives

Anti-Aging and Specialty Ingredients



Anti-Wrinkle Agents



Whitening Agents

Anti-Pollution Agents Others

By End User Application



Skin Care



Face Creams and Lotions



Sunscreens

Anti-Aging Products

Oral Care



Toothpaste



Mouthwash

Whitening Agents

Hair Care



Shampoos



Conditioners



Styling Products

Hair Colorants

Makeup and Decorative Cosmetics



Foundations



Lipsticks and Glosses

Mascaras and Eyeliners

Body Care



Moisturizers



Body Wash and Scrubs Deodorants and Antiperspirants

By Consumer Demographics



Male

Female Unisex

Purchase the Competition Analysis Dashboard Today at

Growth Drivers



Rising Demand for Anti-Aging Products: Anti-aging skincare continues to drive the market's demand, owing to the ever-growing demand for ingredients such as retinol, peptides, antioxidants, and hyaluronic acid in wrinkle-care and skin elasticity products. Demand is driven especially by baby boomers and millennials. Growing Beauty Consciousness Among Consumers: Social media influence, beauty influencers, and celebrity endorsements raise awareness and build demand among consumers for skincare and beauty products. Besides this, self-care routines are gaining momentum in emerging markets, which also contributes to an increase in demand for cosmetic ingredients.

Restraints



Regulatory Challenges: Most regions have strict safety regulations that increase the time and cost of approval. Extensive testing and compliance, especially for new ingredients, have been a major hindrance to innovation and growth in the cosmetic ingredients market. High Cost of Research and Development: Formulation of advanced ingredients requires huge investments in R&D-for example, clinical tests, including sustainability measures. These high expenses, added to the sourcing of uncommon or organic ingredients, inflate production costs and make the end-products sensitive for price-conscious buyers.

Growth Opportunities



Expansion of Organic and Vegan Cosmetics: These create compelling opportunities for organic and vegan cosmetics, with the mass movement of consumers towards buying plant-based, cruelty-free, and chemical-free items. This is fuelled by innovation in botanical products and vegan-certified-from ingredients to finished beauty product-especially focusing on environmentally conscious regions through end-use industries in North America and Europe. Technological Advancements in Ingredient Development: Biotechnology and nanotechnology are also powerful enabling factors that allow new bio-fermented, green, and highly efficient ingredients to be developed. These improved absorptions of active ingredients encourage higher performance in next-generation cosmetic ingredient development.

Click to Request Sample Report and Drive Impactful Decisions at

Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific will lead the cosmetic ingredients market with a 39.2% share by 2024, driven by its vast consumer base of 4.5 billion people, growing middle class, and increasing disposable incomes. Countries like South Korea, Japan, and China propel innovation through global trends like K-beauty and J-beauty, emphasizing high-quality, effective ingredients.

India and Southeast Asia also contribute to the rising demand for premium products. APAC's strong manufacturing infrastructure, competitive costs, and supportive regulations attract global companies to establish operations. This synergy of demand, innovation, and production secures Asia Pacific's dominance in the global cosmetic ingredients market.

By Region

North America



The U.S. Canada

Europe



Germany

The U.K.

France

Italy

Russia

Spain

Benelux

Nordic Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific



China

Japan

South Korea

India

ANZ

ASEAN Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America



Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Colombia Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Israel

Egypt Rest of MEA

Recent Developments in the Cosmetic Ingredients Market



December 2024: BASF announced a major investment in South Korea, expanding sustainable manufacturing to meet the rising demand for eco-friendly cosmetic solutions.

December 2024: Evonik partnered with a Japanese skincare brand to co-develop advanced anti-aging cosmetic ingredients tailored to Asian consumers' unique skincare needs.

November 2024: "Cosmoprof Asia" in Hong Kong showcased innovative cosmetic ingredients, emphasizing clean beauty trends and advances in natural and synthetic ingredient solutions.

November 2024: Shanghai's "Global Cosmetic Ingredients Conference" highlighted sustainable sourcing and eco-friendly beauty ingredient innovations for ethical production methods.

October 2024 : Clariant acquired 60% of a Chinese manufacturer, strengthening its APAC presence and addressing growing regional beauty product demands.

October 2024 : Dow expanded its Indian research facility, focusing on eco-friendly ingredients to meet India's increasing demand for sustainable beauty products. September 2024: Croda partnered with a South Korean beauty brand to develop anti-aging ingredients, targeting Korea's advanced skincare and beauty preferences.

Discover additional reports tailored to your industry needs

The Global Retail Analytics Market is projected to reach USD 9.5 billion in 2024 and grow at a compound annual growth rate of 17.8% from there until 2033 to reach a value of USD 41.5 billion.

The Global Public Safety and Security Market is projected to reach USD 455.7 billion in 2024 and grow at a compound annual growth rate of 9.8% from there until 2033 to reach a value of USD 1,053.6 billion.

Global Cosmetic Laser Market is projected to reach USD 2,963.4 million by the end of 2024 and grow exponentially to an anticipated value of USD 17,441.6 million in 2033 at a CAGR of 21.8%.

Global Almond Oil Market is anticipated to be valued at USD 2,842.2 million in 2024 and is further expected to reach USD 8,732.0 million by 2033, at a CAGR of 13.3 %.

The Global Luxury Perfume Market size is expected to reach a value of USD 24.3 billion in 2024, and it is further anticipated to reach a market value of USD 45.8 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 7.3%.

The Global Baby Products Market is projected to reach USD 357.9 billion in 2024 and grow at a compound annual growth rate of 6.1% from there until 2033 to reach a value of USD 611.4 billion.

The Global Vegan Cosmetics Market is expected to reach a market value of USD 18.8 billion in 2024 which will further grow up to USD 34.2 billion in 2033 at a CAGR of 6.9%.

The Global Oral Care Market size is expected to hold a market value of USD 40.7 billion in 2024 and is projected to show subsequent growth with a market value of USD 76.6 billion by the end of 2033 at a CAGR of 7.3%.

The Global Contact Lenses Market size is expected to reach a value of USD 8.9 billion in 2024, and it is further anticipated to reach a market value of USD 16.3 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 7.0%.

The Global Plus Size Womens Clothing Market size is expected to reach a value of USD 308.0 billion in 2024, and it is further anticipated to reach a market value of USD 444.4 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 4.2%.

About Dimension Market Research (DMR):

Dimension Market Research (DMR) is a market research and consulting firm based in India & US, with its headquarters located in the USA (New York). The company believes in providing the best and most valuable data to its customers using the best resources analysts work, to create unmatchable insights into the industries, and markets while offering in-depth results of over 30 industries, and all major regions across the world.

We also believe that our clients don't always want what they see, so we provide customized reports as well, as per their specific requirements to create the best possible outcomes for them and enhance their business through our data and insights in every possible way.

CONTACT: Contact Data Website - Email- ... Call us- +1 732 369 9777, +91 88267 74855