Intelligence Enabled: Pascaline Technology Unveils Veloxitytm FPGA Cards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Pascaline Technology's VeloxityTM 100 Board

Pascaline Introduces VeloxityTM Series FPGA Cards for AI and ML, FinTech, Biotech, Research, currency Markets

BELLEVUE, WA, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Today, Pascaline announces the launch of its VeloxityTM Series FPGA Cards, designed to meet growing demands of AI/ML, FinTech, Biotech, and General Research industries. Powered by AMD Xilinx UltraSCALE+ FPGA technology, these cards deliver unparalleled performance, flexibility, and scalability for diverse computational workloads.Breakthrough Performance for Next-Generation Applications:The VeloxityTM Series FPGA cards offer powerful features tailored to accelerate demanding workloads..High-Speed Networking: Equipped with multiple high-speed network interfaces supporting 100G SERDES and Ethernet for seamless connectivity..Flexible Memory Options: Configurable DDR4 memory (16GB to 256GB), ensuring optimal performance across diverse applications..Advanced Storage: The VeloxityTM 200 series includes one high-capacity NVMe interfaces for ultra-fast data access and locates computation close to storage for improved system performance at ultra-low latency..Enhanced I/O Options: The VeloxityTM 200 series adds two Slim SAS connectors, expanding I/O capabilities for more complex configurations..Powerful FPGA platform:Xilinx UltraSCALE+ XCVU13PFHGA2014-2L-ESpeed Grade -2 Low PowerExtended Temperature rangeTwo Versatile Programmable Platforms:VeloxityTM 100 Series: (3 versions).Form Factor: Half-height, half-length PCI-E cards.Availability: Shipping now.Ideal for compact environments requiring space-saving design.VeloxityTM 200 Series: (2 versions).Form Factor: Full-height, 3⁄4-length PCI-E cards.Additional Features: Dual Slim SAS connectors for extended I/O options.Targeted for environments demanding maximum connectivity and scalability.Affordable and Scalable:Pascaline Technology offers the VeloxityTM Series cards at prices accessible to organizations of all sizes. Additionally, significant discounts are available for high-volume orders, making these solutions ideal for large-scale deployments.Tailored for Diverse Markets:.FinTech: Accelerate financial modeling, high-frequency trading, and risk analysis..Biotech: Power genomic sequencing, molecular simulations, and precision..General Research: Enable complex simulations and real-time data processing..AI and ML: Optimize training and inference workloads with industry-leading performance and low latency..Crypto currency: Maximize mining efficiency, ideal for emerging currency with algorithms not yet suited for replacement with ASIC accelerators.A Message from Pascaline Technology, Inc.:“We're thrilled to unveil the VeloxityTM Series FPGA Cards, which reflect Pascaline Technology commitment to pushing technological boundaries,” said Jaime Cummins, CEO of Pascaline Technology.“These cards combine cutting-edge AMD Xilinx UltraSCALE+ FPGA technology with flexible memory, storage, and connectivity options to meet the unique needs of a wide range of industries. With their performance and affordability, we're empowering organizations to innovate without limits.”Availability:The VeloxityTM 100 Series is available to ship now, while the VeloxityTM 200 Series is accepting orders for shipment soon.Pascaline Technology also develops custom designs of FPGA accelerators for customers ranging from Commercial, Government, Pharma, Biotech, Aerospace and Research areas. Contact ... for inquiries about custom designs for your needs. Special small runs or high-volume runs can be supported.For more information about the VeloxityTM Series FPGA Cards and how they can accelerate your workloads, visit pascalinetechnology or contact ...About Pascaline Technology inc.:Founded in 2022, Pascaline Technology is a leader in developing custom FPGA accelerator technologies. The company specializes in designing innovative hardware and software solutions that redefine computational performance, energy efficiency, and scalability.

Jay Chiang

Pascaline Technology

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.