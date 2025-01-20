AI MEETS FRAGRANCE: IROMASCENTS® TRANSFORMS SCENT SHOPPING AT COSMOPROF 2025

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Discover Personalized AI-Powered Recommendations and Groundbreaking Displays in Miami, January 21–23

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- iRomaScents, a leader in AI-powered fragrance technology, is set to impress attendees at CosmoProf North America, the leading B2B beauty trade show, with their innovative fragrance dispenser and data-driven device. This revolutionary is transforming the way shoppers discover, test, and purchase their perfect fragrance,paving the way for the future of scent shopping.Bigger and Better in 2025This year, iRomaScents unveils their latest advancement: a cutting-edge touchscreen display unlike any other in retail. This interactive display both showcases fragrance bottles and has enhanced AI capabilities, providing an even more immersive and engaging shopping experience.AI Wizard: Personalized Fragrance Guide To Increase SalesAt the heart of iRomaScents' technology lies the AI WizardTM, an intuitive tool that personalizes the fragrance selection process. Through a brief and engaging questionnaire, the AI Wizard gathers customer preferences and curates a fragrance with three similar options. This ensures an efficient and enjoyable shopping experience, with targeted scent recommendations and sample spritzes delivered at the end – in less than two minutes.Explore iRomaScents at CosmoProf North AmericaVisit iRomaScents at Booth #718 for firsthand experience and amazement. Meet with their team and discover how iRomaScents can benefit your business:.Increased Sales and Conversions: iRomaScents data-driven approach helps customers find their perfect fragrance, leading to higher sales and conversion rates..Enhanced Customer Experience: The AI Wizard personalizes the shopping journey, making it faster, easier, and more enjoyable for customers..Valuable Data Insights: iRomaScents provides retailers with valuable data on customer preferences, allowing for optimized product placement, targeted promotions, and increased profitability..Up To 135 Fragrance Per Station: Each iRomaScents device has the capacity to hold 45 fragrances, with the ability to simultaneously control up to three different devices at once, totaling 135 fragrances at a single station.Exclusive Partnerships to Enhance the ExperienceiRomaScents is proud to collaborate with leading fragrance innovator and brand ASD Group SRL, an Italian company renowned for crafting exceptional personal fragrances and ambient scents.“Our creativity, quality, and reliability distinguish us in the global market. Partnering with iRomaScents opens exciting opportunities for North America and beyond,” said Salvo Scarpaci, CEO and Founder of Essenzalimiti and Sikelia Parfums.“We're thrilled to unveil our enhanced AI-powered technology at CosmoProf Miami,” said Avner Gal, Co-Founder and CEO of iRomaScents.“Our commitment to precision, personalization, and retail profitability has driven us to create a tool that transforms how fragrances are sold and experienced. We can't wait to share our vision with the beauty industry's best and brightest.”Visit Booth #718 at the Miami Beach Convention Center to experience the future of fragrance shopping.To learn about iRomaScents, visit them online .# # #EDITOR'S NOTE: For more information about iRomaScents and to arrange to speak with a company spokesperson, please contact Nancy Trent or Pamela Wadler at 212-966-0024 or ....

