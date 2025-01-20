Goldmedal Revolutionizes Customer Experience Launches Exclusive Showroom on Wheels Designed by Ace Designer Dilip Chhabria

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 20th January 2025 – Goldmedal Electricals, one of India’s leading Fast Moving Electrical Goods (FMEG) companies, has partnered with internationally acclaimed automotive designer Dilip Chhabria to launch an ultra-premium showroom on wheels at the ongoing Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 in New Delhi. Designed at a cost of over Rs. 18 crore, this one-of-a-kind mobile showroom aims to bring the brand’s innovative range of products closer to customers. Mr. Dilip Chhabria, Managing Director, DC2 Mercury and Mr. Jugraj Sofadia, Managing Director, JS Fashions Pvt. Ltd., unveiled the bus at the expo.



Meticulously crafted, the bus design is a world first – opening from three sides – two on either side and one at the rear. Its design is curvaceous, aerodynamic and futuristic. Everything from the windshield and the body is super streamlined, incorporating composites like those used in the construction of the Airbus A380 and the Boeing 787.

Finished in a sophisticated Satin Matte Grey and crafted using over 700 individual moulds, the vehicle boasts proprietary glazing and lighting systems. When parked, its expandable sections on the sides open up to nearly double the interior space. This allows for the display of hundreds of Goldmedal products, especially curated from the brand’s extensive portfolio of modular switches, fans, wires, LED lights, electrical appliances, and home automation solutions.



The interior design also features a lounge area, a bar, and split-level spaces illuminated by over 10,000 LEDs with adjustable lumen intensity. The interior ambience is enhanced by a vanilla white colour scheme accented with striking red highlights and glass pinstripe-lit flooring that adds a touch of modern elegance.



The bus is the brainchild of Kishan Jain, Director, Goldmedal Electricals. Speaking about the bus, he said, “The goal was to showcase the Goldmedal brand in a way that has no parallel in the world. It was a dream we’ve worked on for years. It showcases our commitment to make world-class electrical solutions accessible to customers across the nation in a way that matches our brand philosophy.”

Speaking at the launch, Dilip Chhabria, the ace designer dedicated the project to the brand’s director, saying, “For me, the bus represents visual shock and awe. The entire design and manufacturing process was turned on its head to make this possible. It’s truly a labour of love and a shared vision with Kishan Jain. I’m delighted to make Goldmedal’s dream of an ultra-premium showroom on wheels a reality.”



Currently on display at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2025 until January 22, 2025, access to the bus is limited to event attendees and special invitees. Following the event, the bus will travel to key events and locations across India, allowing customers to experience Goldmedal’s premium offerings conveniently, without the need to visit a traditional showroom.







MENAFN20012025005232011781ID1109108845