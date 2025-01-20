Helms Bakery Reopens With A Unique Twist: Oat Foundry's Split Flap Display Brings Nostalgic Innovation To Culver City

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Oat Foundry Split Flap Display at Helms Bakery

Helms Bakery Reopened in November 2024

The Oat Foundry Split Flap Brings a Retro Element to Helms Bakery

- Mark Kuhn, Oat Foundry CEOLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- After decades of anticipation, the historic Helms Bakery has reopened in Culver City, ushering in a new era of delicious food. While its iconic baked goods take center stage, a standout feature of the revived bakery is its Split Flap display, designed and built by Philadelphia-based firm Oat Foundry .Perched above the bakery's open kitchen, the Split Flap display captures patrons' attention by announcing, in real-time, which fresh-baked delights are emerging from the ovens. The tactile, rhythmic“click-clack” of the flaps turning creates a sensory experience that bridges Helms Bakery's storied past with its forward-looking future.Founded in 2013, Oat Foundry is a trailblazer in the design and manufacture of Split Flap displays, blending old-world craftsmanship with modern engineering. Inspired by the analog boards once found in train stations and airports, their displays offer a refreshing alternative to standard digital signage.The Split Flap display stands out for its unique combination of functionality, durability, and aesthetic appeal. Made with precision-engineered components, it delivers a highly customizable platform that can display text, numbers, and symbols. Each rotation of the flaps provides a moment of suspense and delight – qualities rarely found on today's screens.“The Split Flap display is more than a sign; it's a storytelling device,” said Mark Kuhn, CEO of Oat Foundry.“In spaces like Helms Bakery, it connects patrons to the brand in a way that feels tactile, engaging, and unforgettable. It's a perfect fit for businesses that want to stand out in a crowded world of digital noise.”Oat Foundry's Split Flap displays offer businesses like Helms Bakery a key differentiator in an era dominated by screens. Each display is:Customizable: From fonts to flap colors, businesses can tailor the display to reflect their brand personality. The Helms Bakery sign includes a custom logo flap.Durable: Built to last, Split Flap displays are ideal for high-traffic spaces and maintain their charm over time.Multi-sensory: The soft mechanical sound and the physical flipping of the flaps create a sense of anticipation and engagement that digital screens can't replicate.Timeless: With a design rooted in nostalgia, the Split Flap appeals to both older generations who remember its origins and younger audiences drawn to its novelty.At Helms Bakery, the Split Flap display doesn't just inform; it transforms the customer experience. Whether announcing the arrival of fresh sourdough loaves or cherry pies, the display becomes a focal point for conversation and excitement. This integration of cutting-edge design and culinary tradition mirrors the bakery's mission to preserve its rich history while embracing modern innovation.As Oat Foundry's Split Flap display flips through its messages, it embodies the essence of both the bakery and the brand behind the display: a celebration of craftsmanship, creativity, and community.

