Qatar Telecom Operators Country Intelligence Report 2025, With Competitive Review Of Ooredoo Qatar, Vodafone Qatar, OSN And Bein Sports Arabia

The report provides an executive-level overview of the telecommunications in Qatar today, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2029. Published annually, the report provides detailed analysis of the near-term opportunities, competitive dynamics, and evolution of demand by service type and technology/platform across the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile, and pay-TV markets, as well as a review of key regulatory trends.

Total telecom and pay-TV service revenue in Qatar will increase at a CAGR of 1.6% over the forecast period 2024-2029, with growth in mobile data, fixed broadband, pay-TV service revenues. Mobile data service revenue will grow at a five-year CAGR of 3.3%, driven by availability of low-cost data plans and promotional offers by telcos, more for more premium mobile plans to drive ARPUs and secure higher revenue margins.

Demographic and macroeconomic context in Qatar.

The regulatory environment and trends: a review of the regulatory setting and agenda for the next 18-24 months as well as relevant developments pertaining to spectrum licensing, DTT migration, IoT regulations, etc.

Telecom and pay-TV services market outlook: analysis as well as historical figures and forecasts of service revenue from the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile voice, mobile data, and pay-TV markets.

The competitive landscape: an examination of the positioning of leading players in the telecom and pay-TV services market as well as subscription market shares across segments.

Company snapshots: analysis of the financial position of leading service providers in the telecommunications and pay-TV markets. Underlying assumptions behind our published base-case forecasts, as well as potential market developments that would alter, either positively or negatively, our base-case outlook.

The overall telecom and pay-TV services revenue in Qatar will decline at a CAGR of 1.6% during the forecast period 2024-2029.

Mobile data service revenue will grow at a five-year CAGR of 3.3%, driven by availability of low-cost data plans and promotional offers by telcos, more for more premium mobile plans to drive ARPUs and secure higher revenue margins. Fixed broadband service revenue will grow at a CAGR of 3.7% across the forecast period, thanks to growth in fixed wireless and FTTH/B subscriptions, on the back of ongoing broadband coverage expansions by operators.

This Country Intelligence Report offers a thorough, forward-looking analysis of Qatar's telecommunications markets, service providers and key opportunities in a concise format to help executives build proactive and profitable growth strategies.

Accompanying the analyst's Forecast products, the report examines the assumptions and drivers behind ongoing and upcoming trends in Qatar's mobile communications, fixed telephony, broadband markets, including the evolution of service provider market shares.

With more than 20 charts and tables, the report is designed for an executive-level audience, boasting presentation quality.

The report provides an easily digestible market assessment for decision-makers built around in-depth information gathered from local market players, which enables executives to quickly get up to speed with the current and emerging trends in Qatar's telecommunications markets. The broad perspective of the report coupled with comprehensive, actionable detail will help operators, equipment vendors and other telecom industry players succeed in the challenging telecommunications market in Qatar.

Ooredoo Qatar

Vodafone Qatar

OSN beIN Sports Arabia

Market highlights

Operating Environment

Telecom services market outlook

Mobile services market

Fixed services market

Pay-TV services market Competitive landscape and company snapshots

