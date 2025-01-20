SCCG Announces Strategic Partnership With Jacktop For Global Distribution Of Live Dealer Casino Solution

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SCCG Management Announces Strategic Partnership with JackTop

The partnership will see SCCG Management driving global sales, fostering strategic partnerships, and expanding JackTop's presence in global gaming markets.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- SCCG Management , a global leader in advisory and business development services for the gaming industry, is proud to announce its strategic partnership with JackTop to support the global distribution and business development of the JackTop Live Dealer Casino Solution . This collaboration will leverage SCCG's extensive network, expertise, and global reach to position JackTop as a leading live dealer casino solutions provider, catering to a wide range of online gaming platforms-from social casinos to Class III mobile on-premise operations and beyond.

JackTop offers a cutting-edge live dealer casino experience, broadcasting traditional casino games 24/7 in full HD. With operations spanning over 70 countries and a growing network of 100+ partners, JackTop combines American broadcasting technology, seamless multi-platform integration, and customizable environments to deliver an unmatched player experience.

The partnership will see SCCG Management driving global sales, fostering strategic partnerships, and expanding JackTop's presence in key gaming markets worldwide. SCCG's proven track record in accelerating business growth and facilitating entry into emerging markets ensures that JackTop's innovative solutions reach operators who are seeking high-quality, customizable live dealer gaming experiences.

“At SCCG Management, we are always on the lookout for game-changing solutions that redefine player engagement and operator success. JackTop's live dealer casino solution stands out with its commitment to quality, flexibility, and seamless integration across multiple platforms. We are excited to partner with JackTop to drive global adoption and bring its immersive gaming experience to operators and players worldwide,” said Stephen Crystal, Founder and CEO of SCCG Management.

JackTop's live casino offerings include fully customizable environments, unique game development capabilities, and seamless integration into both online and land-based gaming operations. With features like real-time live chat, multi-game views, and full HD broadcasting, JackTop creates an authentic casino atmosphere for players, no matter where they are.

Through this partnership, SCCG Management and JackTop aim to enhance the growth trajectory of JackTop, ensuring operators have access to world-class live casino products backed by reliable global support.

About JackTop

JackTop delivers high-quality live dealer casino solutions with a focus on flexibility, seamless integration, and exceptional player engagement. With a mission to provide partners with customizable and easy-to-integrate live gaming products, JackTop is redefining the live casino experience across 70+ countries worldwide.



About SCCG Management

SCCG Management is a leading advisory firm in the global gaming industry, dedicated to driving strategic growth and maximizing revenue for over 120 client-partners across diverse iGaming verticals. With offices in North America, Latin America, Africa, Asia, Europe, and Brazil, our team of seasoned industry executives leverages global relationships to enhance product distribution and seize new market opportunities. With over 30 years of experience, we specialize in navigating the complexities of tribal gaming, capitalizing on emerging markets, fostering igaming innovations, managing intellectual property, facilitating mergers and acquisitions, and advancing sports wagering and entertainment ventures.

