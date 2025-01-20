Manchester Utd Worse Now Than They Were Under Ten Hag, Says Alan Shearer

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 20 (IANS) Manchester United's 1-3 loss against Brighton and Hove Albion on Sunday was just another in a series of disappointing results for the club. It has seen them sit in 13th place in the table. Whilst speaking on The Rest is podcast, Alan Shearer claimed the Manchester United side under new head coach Ruben Amorim are 'worse than they were under Ten Hag'.

In conversation with Gary Lineker and Micah Richards, the former asked the question if Amorim's preferred five-at-the-back system is the reason behind the club's poor performances.

"Let's flip it on its head. Back in your (Lineker and Shearer's) day, it was 4-4-2. If you changed the formation to a 3-4-3, how difficult would you find adapting? Imagine saying to you, 'Alan, go and play on the right of a three upfront where you've got to press'. I think (Amorim) is so hell-bent on playing this certain style but the players don't fit the style," replied Richards.

Since the arrival of the Portuguese in England's top flight, the Red Devils have won only three of 11 games in the league. After the loss against Brighton, Amorim bemoaned the nature, and timing, of the goals his side is conceding at the moment and stressed losing so many matches is not acceptable, and went on to state that he believes his side is perhaps one of the worst team in the history of the club.

"We are being the worst team maybe in the history of Manchester United. I know that you want headlines, but I'm saying that because we have to acknowledge that and change that. Here you go, your headlines," said Amorim after the defeat.