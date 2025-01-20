World Economy Enters New Era As Donald Trump Embarks On His Second Tenure As POTUS

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
Read more
The inauguration ceremony of the newly elected President of the
United States, Donald Trump, is set to take place today in
Washington, marking a pivotal moment as the power officially shifts
from the Biden administration to the trump administration.
Originally scheduled to be held in the west courtyard of the
Capitol building, the event has been moved indoors to the Capitol
rotunda due to severe cold weather sweeping through the capital.
This event marks the beginning of a new Political and economic
chapter, not just for the United States but for the world at
large.
Trump's return to the presidency has already sparked intense
global debate, with expectations of dramatic changes in both
domestic policies and international relations. These expectations
are further fueled by reports from the Republican press group,
which revealed that the President-elect plans to sign approximately
100 decrees on his first day in office. Such an aggressive start
underscores the likelihood of a decisive and transformative
administration, one that many believe will reshape global political
and economic dynamics.
Economist Eldeniz Amirov, speaking to Azernews ,
provided a detailed analysis of the potential global economic
shifts that could result from Trump's policies. Amirov noted that
Trump's economic strategy is already making waves, even before his
official swearing-in:
"Trump's return to the presidency promises serious changes in
the global economy. Imagine, his proposals such as a 10-20% general
tariff increase and a 60% tariff on trade relations with China have
already affected the World Bank's forecasts: if these plans are
implemented, global economic growth could decrease by an additional
0.3% in 2025!"
Amirov highlighted how Trump's policies could directly impact
global markets, particularly trade relations: "Although US markets
are optimistic about Trump's return, investors are wary of the
resumption of trade wars. In particular, the Chinese economy - the
main trading partner of many countries, such as Australia - will be
the main target of these tariffs. A slowing Chinese economy could
have an impact on all trading partners by increasing global
inflation."
Trump's economic policies, described by Amirov as "dual in
nature," have the potential to create both opportunities and
challenges: "On the one hand, tax cuts and deregulation please the
markets; on the other hand, tough tariffs and immigration
restrictions are creating global uncertainty." These contrasting
approaches are likely to intensify debates among investors,
policymakers, and economists about the future trajectory of the
global economy.
Amirov further emphasized the need for global preparedness in
light of Trump's unpredictable leadership style: "Overall, he will
not be the same person he was during his previous presidency.
Therefore, his second term promises completely different unexpected
decisions and uncertainties for the world economy. Countries should
carefully monitor his new term goals and develop appropriate
strategies."
The potential ripple effects of Trump's policies extend beyond
trade and markets. Analysts expect shifts in the global balance of
power as Trump redefines relationships with key allies and
adversaries. His staunch focus on "America First" policies may
result in a more transactional approach to international
agreements, further complicating global cooperation on issues such
as climate change, security, and economic stability.
As the world awaits the outcomes of Trump's ambitious agenda, it
is clear that his second term will bring profound changes. Nations
across the globe will need to adapt swiftly to this new reality,
crafting strategies to navigate the challenges and opportunities
presented by Trump's administration. For now, all eyes remain on
Washington, where the ceremony marks the beginning of a presidency
that promises to leave a lasting impact on the world stage.
Photo Source: Financial Times
MENAFN20012025000195011045ID1109108068
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.