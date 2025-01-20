Soldier Injured In Sopore Encounter Succumbs, Operation On

An official said that the operation was halted last night due to darkness.“With the first light of the day, fresh firing resumed. In the ensuing encounter a soldier was injured and was evacuated to a hospital.”

He said that the injured soldier succumbed to his injuries at the hospital, reported news agency KNO.

On Sunday joint teams of Army, CRPF and police cordoned off the Gujjarpati area during which a hideout was busted.“During the searches, the security forces' team was fired upon, leading to an encounter.”

