Soldier Injured In Sopore Encounter Succumbs, Operation On
Date
1/20/2025 5:04:29 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The soldier, who was injured in the encounter between terrorists and security forces in Gujjarpati area of Zaloora in Sopore, succumbed to his injuries, officials said. The encounter broke out in the area late last evening.
An official said that the operation was halted last night due to darkness.“With the first light of the day, fresh firing resumed. In the ensuing encounter a soldier was injured and was evacuated to a hospital.”
He said that the injured soldier succumbed to his injuries at the hospital, reported news agency KNO.
On Sunday joint teams of Army, CRPF and police cordoned off the Gujjarpati area during which a hideout was busted.“During the searches, the security forces' team was fired upon, leading to an encounter.”
