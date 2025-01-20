(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Guatemalan has sent 150 to Haiti as part of a UN-backed security mission. This deployment aims to support Haitian authorities in combating gang violence. These Guatemalan forces join a multinational effort led by Kenya.



The mission currently includes 400 Kenyan officers and smaller contingents from Jamaica, Belize, and El Salvador. Their goal is to assist the Haitian National Police in restoring order.



Haiti has faced severe security challenges since the 2021 assassination of President Jovenel Moïse. Armed gangs now control about 85% of Port-au-Prince, the capital city. This has led to widespread violence, kidnappings, and a humanitarian crisis.



The UN Security Council authorized this multinational mission in October 2023. However, it has struggled to reach its target of 2,500 personnel. The arrival of Guatemalan troops marks a significant boost to the mission's strength.







Godfrey Otunge, the mission's commander , welcomed the new forces. He stated that their presence would improve efforts to combat criminal gangs. Otunge warned that gangs now face two choices: surrender or confront the multinational force.



The security situation in Haiti remains dire. In 2024, gang violence caused over 5,000 deaths. Recent attacks have targeted key infrastructure and residential areas. This ongoing crisis has displaced hundreds of thousands of people.

Guatemala Deploys 150 Troops to Haiti in Multinational Security Mission

International observers stress the need for a comprehensive approach to Haiti's problems. They call for addressing root causes like poverty and weak governance. Some argue that military intervention alone cannot solve the country's complex issues.



Critics question the effectiveness of foreign interventions in Haiti. They point to past failures and unintended consequences. However, supporters argue that immediate action is necessary to prevent further deterioration.



The deployment of Guatemalan troops represents a regional response to Haiti's crisis. It reflects growing concern about the potential for instability to spread beyond Haiti's borders. The success of this mission could have implications for future regional security cooperation.





MENAFN20012025007421016031ID1109107990