Corinthians Advances, Palmeiras Falls: Copinha Semifinals Set

The Gazeta Esportiva reported on the latest developments in the Copa São Paulo de Juniores, known as Copinha. Corinthians secured their spot in the semifinals with a 1-0 victory over Vasco da Gama.



The match took place at Bruno José Daniel in Santo André. Gui Negão scored the winning goal for Corinthians in the sixth minute. He received a pass from Dieguinho and found the back of the net.



This win keeps Corinthians' dream of a 12th Copinha title alive. They remain the most successful team in the tournament's history. Meanwhile, Palmeiras faced a disappointing exit from the competition.



They lost 3-2 to Grêmio in a thrilling match at Arena Barueri. The game saw multiple lead changes and kept fans on the edge of their seats throughout. Grêmio showed remarkable resilience by coming from behind to secure the win.







Pedro Gabriel, Gabriel Mec, and Luis Eduardo scored for Grêmio. Erick Belé and Riquelme Filip found the net for Palmeiras, but their efforts were not enough to save the day.



The anticipated derby between Corinthians and Palmeiras in the semifinals will not materialize this year. Instead, Corinthians will face Grêmio on Wednesday at 5 PM. The winner of this match will advance to the final.



The other semifinal will pit São Paulo against Criciúma. This match is scheduled for Tuesday at 7:30 PM at the Fonte Luminosa stadium in Araraquara. The victors of these two semifinals will compete for the prestigious Copinha title.



These results highlight the unpredictable nature of youth football. They also demonstrate the depth of talent in Brazilian academies. The remaining teams will now focus on their preparations for the crucial upcoming matches.

