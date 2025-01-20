EQS-News: Formycon AG / Key word(s): Regulatory Approval

Formycon receives EU approval for FYB203 (aflibercept), a biosimilar to Eylea®, under the brand names AHZANTIVE® and Baiama®

FYB203 (aflibercept) approved for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration (nAMD) and several other severe retinal diseases

AHZANTIVE ® and Baiama ® offer patients treated with Eylea ® a new high-quality therapeutic option Teva Pharmaceuticals will semi-exclusively market FYB203 under the brand name AHZANTIVE ® in major parts of Europe Planegg-Martinsried, Germany - Formycon AG (FSE: FYB, Prime Standard,“Formycon”) and its licensing partner Klinge Biopharma GmbH (“Klinge”) today jointly announce that the European Commission has granted central marketing authorization for FYB203 (Aflibercept), a biosimilar to Eylea ® 1, under the brand names AHZANTIVE ® 2 and Baiama ® 3. The approval encompasses the treatment of Age-Related Neovascular (wet) Macular Degeneration (nAMD) and other serious retinal diseases such as Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), visual impairment due to Myopic Choroidal Neovascularisation (CNV) and Macular Edema following Retinal Vein Occlusion (RVO). The decision of the European Commission follows the positive opinion of the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) from November 2024 and applies to all countries in the European Economic Area (EEA), including the 27 member states of the European Union (EU) as well as Iceland, Liechtenstein, and Norway. Dr. Stefan Glombitza, CEO of Formycon AG , commented:“The EU approval of FYB203, our biosimilar for Eylea®, marks another milestone for Formycon and is based on the expertise and dedication of our entire team. As our second ophthalmic biosimilar, FYB203 significantly expands therapeutic options for patients with severe retinal diseases. With AHZANTIVE ® and Baiama ® , we are improving access to high-quality and affordable therapies that contribute sustainably to enhancing patients' quality of life.” Aflibercept inhibits the vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF), which is responsible for the excessive formation of blood vessels in the retina, thereby impairing vision. In 2023, the reference product Eylea ® achieved global sales of approximately USD 9 billion4, highlighting the significance and necessity of a cost-effective alternative like FYB203. In mid-January 2025, Formycon and Teva Pharmaceuticals International GmbH (Teva) signed a licensing agreement for the semi-exclusive commercialization of FYB203 across major parts of Europe and Israel. Concurrently, Formycon has concluded an agreement with Teva for product supply. FYB203 was already approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in June 2024. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1) Eylea® is a registered trademark of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Formycon AG (FSE: FYB) is a leading, independent developer of high-quality biosimilars, follow-on products of biopharmaceutical medicines. The company focuses on therapies in ophthalmology, immunology, immuno-oncology and other key disease areas, covering almost the entire value chain from technical development through clinical trials to approval by the regulatory authorities. For commercialization of its biosimilars, Formycon relies on strong, well-trusted and long-term partnerships worldwide. With FYB201/Ranibizumab, Formycon already has a biosimilar on the market in Europe, the USA, and the MENA-region. Two further biosimilars, FYB202/ustekinumab and FYB203/aflibercept, received FDA and European Commission approval; FYB202 is also approved in the UK and Canada. Another four biosimilar candidates are currently in development. With its biosimilars, Formycon is making an important contribution to providing as many patients as possible with access to highly effective and affordable medicines. Formycon AG, headquartered in Munich, is listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange: FYB / ISIN: DE000A1EWVY8 / WKN: A1EWVY and is part of the SDAX and TecDAX selection indices. Further information can be found at: About Biosimilars:

Since their introduction in the 1980s, biopharmaceutical drugs have revolutionized the treatment of serious and chronic diseases. By 2032, many of these drugs will lose their patent protection – including 45 blockbusters with an estimated total annual global turnover of more than 200 billion US dollars. Biosimilars are successor products to biopharmaceutical drugs for which market exclusivity has expired. They are approved in highly regulated markets such as the EU, the USA, Canada, Japan and Australia in accordance with strict regulatory procedures. Biosimilars create competition and thus give more patients access to biopharmaceutical therapies. At the same time, they reduce costs for healthcare systems. Global sales of biosimilars currently amount to around 21 billion US dollars. Analysts assume that sales could rise to over 74 billion US dollars by 2030. Contact:

