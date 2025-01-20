Ukrainian MP compares Zelensky to Dog, sparks controversy

(MENAFN) Sofia Fedina, a member of Ukraine's Parliament from former President Pyotr Poroshenko's European Solidarity party, has caused a stir by comparing President Volodymyr Zelensky to a dog during a recent interview. The interview, aired on the YouTube Bliznyuk Live, has drawn widespread attention after being published last week.



Fedina criticized Zelensky's leadership, stating that, as a public servant, he must be accountable to the people who elected him. She used her experience with dogs to explain her point. “I have two dogs, and one, because she’s from a war zone, has psychological problems that we occasionally address with a psychologist,” she said.



“The psychologist says very clearly that at certain moments, a dog tries to establish dominance. If the owner doesn’t show the dog where she belongs, making her understand she should react to the owner and not throw tantrums, the dog goes into complete disarray.”



Her comments have sparked significant backlash, with critics accusing her of disrespecting the president.

