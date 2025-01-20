OPPO Announces Lamine Yamal as Global Brand Ambassador

(MENAFN- Ogilvy) Dubai, UAE - January 17, 2025: OPPO announced 17-year-old Spanish football talent Lamine Yamal as its global brand ambassador. The emerging star will play a pivotal part in OPPO’s “Make Your Moment” brand refresh initiative, working with OPPO to inspire more young people worldwide to seize the present, channel their passion into action, and create their own extraordinary stories for the future.



OPPO Opens a New Chapter with Yamal



Yamal represents more than just talent; he embodies the pursuit of authenticity and individuality. His commitment to responsibility and mindfulness aligns perfectly with OPPO’s “Make Your Moment” philosophy, making him the ideal choice as the global brand ambassador.

Since 2015, OPPO has been expanding its brand collaboration in the world of sports, including its partnership with the UEFA Champions League. By combining its cutting-edge AI and imaging technology with the passion and energy of sport, OPPO is creating unparalleled experiences for fans worldwide. The partnership with Yamal not only brings together sports and technology but also strengthens the connection between the brand and younger generations to inspire young fans globally to make their moment.



Giving Back Through Football



Yamal holds a deep connection to his roots and is a source of pride and inspiration for aspiring young footballers who share his love for the game. As OPPO global brand ambassador, Yamal will channel this same attitude into a series of football-related community initiatives designed to spread the “Make Your Moment” spirit to even more people. These efforts aim to support grassroots football development while supporting facility upgrades and calling on young people to submit creative ideas for football charity projects, empowering them to bring innovation and energy to football philanthropy. Additionally, Yamal’s stunning images will be featured on OPPO’s AI Studio platform, giving fans the unique opportunity to “become Yamal’s teammate” and experience the passion and joy that football brings.



OPPO Refreshes Brand Amid Continuing Global Success



The new “Make Your Moment” brand slogan comes as OPPO continues to expand its presence globally. Currently, the company operates in over 70 countries and regions, with more than 300,000 retail spaces worldwide. OPPO’s overseas shipments account for approximately 60% of its total volume. Helping to drive this success is the growing popularity of products such as the recently launched Find X8 series, which has garnered widespread acclaim globally thanks to its outstanding camera features, gaming performance, and battery life.

OPPO’s close involvement with football, particularly its partnership with the UEFA Champions League, has enabled the brand to break new ground. By bringing together its advanced technology with the energy of football, OPPO has created new technology experiences to resonate closely with global fans.

OPPO’s collaboration with Lamine Yamal extends this close synergy between technology and the passion for sport. From the football field to everyday life, OPPO continues to pay tribute to the power of young people, empowering them with technology and passion to seize every moment and shine in their unique way.







