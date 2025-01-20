Trump may sideline UK prime minister Starmer over election meddling claims

(MENAFN) Incoming US President Donald may marginalize British Prime Keir Starmer, potentially placing him “at the back of the queue” for meetings with world leaders in Washington, UK outlets have reported. This follows allegations from Trump’s team that the Labour Party interfered in the US presidential elections.



Sources close to the Mail on Sunday suggest that Trump’s advisers are exploring ways to snub Starmer, including rejecting Lord Mandelson’s candidacy as UK ambassador to Washington, citing his perceived connections to China. According to the newspaper, Starmer may have to “eat humble pie” to secure a White House meeting.



Some of Trump’s supporters are reportedly considering Nigel Farage as a potential alternative to Starmer, with the move seen as “revenge” for Labour’s actions. Farage is expected to attend Trump’s inauguration on Monday, alongside former UK Prime Ministers Liz Truss and Boris Johnson.



During the 2024 US presidential election, Sofia Patel, Labour’s director of operations, shared a post on LinkedIn urging party staff to support Democratic candidate Kamala Harris in crucial swing states. Reports indicate that nearly 100 Labour staff members took part in the campaign, which has sparked strong backlash from Trump’s team. In retaliation, Trump’s allies have lodged a formal complaint with the Federal Election Commission, accusing the effort of foreign interference.



